Arsenal have it all to do tonight, as they travel to Manchester City in the hopes they can pull off what would be a miracle.

Having led the way in the chase for the Premier League title, recent slip-ups have allowed Pep Guardiola's side to creep into the driving seat, with their clash at the Etihad expected to only extend that lead further. However, should Mikel Arteta pull off the unthinkable and claim victory, it would blow the title race wide open once again.

With just six games left for the Gunners, nothing less than six wins will be enough to topple the reigning champions.

As aforementioned, those three draws in their last three games have somewhat derailed a league campaign that had been largely faultless beforehand. The latter of the results, against West Ham United and Southampton, sting particularly so.

They should be sweeping aside these relegation-battling teams, yet perhaps a mentality issue is creating a barrier for this team that are admittedly inexperienced when it comes to such a venture.

In an effort to calm everyone down and reclaim some control in the engine room with Granit Xhaka's expected absence, perhaps Jorginho deserves a start given his pedigree and intangible qualities.

Will Jorginho start vs Manchester City?

Given Guardiola once tried to sign the Italian for his side, it is clear just how highly the Spaniard rates the 31-year-old.

Therefore, it will not be a big boost for the tactician to see that their usual Swiss maestro is a doubt given the strength of his replacement. Not only is the former Chelsea powerhouse a calm presence on the ball, but he has experience that few others in the travelling dressing room will boast given his stacked trophy cabinet with the Blues.

Having only moved to the Emirates in January, the "classy" conductor - as branded by journalist Dan George - has been reduced to more of a cameo role by Arteta despite a strong start.

Averaging just 65 minutes per game across the season, the £110k-per-week star retains two tackles per game and an 86% pass accuracy that outlines what he can bring to the table, via Sofascore. Screening a back four that has looked unstable of late could be crucial in quelling Erling Haaland, who everyone is likely petrified of facing Rob Holding.

Once dubbed a "midfield general" by talkSPORT commentator Ian Abrahams, Jorginho will have to use every ounce of his quality to ensure Arsenal gain a positive result on the road.

Winning this evening would really shake up what many now see as a foregone conclusion, but a loss would likely end all hopes of a first league title since 2004.