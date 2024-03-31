As Arsenal gear up for what is likely to be a busy summer transfer window, reports suggest that they could be forced to watch on as one of Mikel Arteta's players completes a move to Barcelona even if the Gunners win the Premier League this season.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal is the place to be right now, with Arteta's project into its stride and the north London club back among Europe's best. If they now go on and secure the Premier League title, the former Manchester City assistant can forever look back on his time at the club as a great success. That doesn't mean further incomings aren't needed in the future, however.

Reports have been circling over Arsenal's need for a clinical striker for some time, with names such as Ivan Toney and Viktor Gyokeres mentioned in potential big-money deals.

Toney, of course, looks destined to leave Brentford and will undoubtedly have plenty of options when the summer window swings open. Gyokeres, meanwhile, has emerged to become one of Europe's top strikers this season, making him an ideal signing for any of Europe's best.

Away from the good news, however, Arsenal may be about to lose one of Arteta's men this summer after contract talks reportedly ended with Jorginho. On course to become a free agent, Jorginho has now offered his signature to Barcelona, according to Nacional (via Football365).

The Italian, if he joins Barcelona, will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry when it comes to Arsenal players ditching north London for the La Liga giants. Alas, on this occasion, it is partly Arsenal's choice, it seems, with Jorginho yet to be offered a new deal at the Emirates.

Having captained Arsenal in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup this season, Jorginho's leadership would be missed nonetheless.

"Magnificent" Jorginho would need replacing

On the surface, it's easy to dismiss Jorginho's importance at Arsenal, but the experience of a player of his calibre can quickly prove to be invaluable when competing on all fronts, and the Gunners must replace that. What's more, with Thomas Partey's Arsenal future still in doubt, Arteta may need to find another backup to Declan Rice this summer whether Jorginho departs or not.

The Arsenal boss won't be waving goodbye to the Italian without any reluctance, having previously said via Just Arsenal: "He’s a top player, especially when the opponents have certain behaviours or [a] certain setup. The way I can imagine the game, he is going to have a big impact, but I think you have to do it at this level and when he’s not playing consistently, credit to him, because he was magnificent today, again."

Links to Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi suggest that Arsenal have a plan in place, but it's certainly a small area of concern for Arteta. Welcoming the young midfielder should solve that problem, however, as the Gunners potentially look to defend their Premier League crown if all goes well in the current campaign. There won't be many better ways for Jorginho to bow out, that's for sure.