A club is believed to be on the verge of tempting one Arsenal star to leave the club, and he could be one of many Gunners stars set for the exit door.

Players who could be sold by Arsenal in January

Kieran Tierney and Jakub Kiwior are two solid candidates to leave the Emirates as soon as January, but they're by no means the only duo in danger of manager Mikel Arteta's axe.

Tierney hasn't played a single minute for Arsenal since the summer of 2023, and it is pretty clear that the former Celtic star is out of Arteta's long-term plans.

He's been sidelined by a hamstring injury since Euro 2024 as well, limiting his minutes even more, but the north Londoners will be hoping Tierney can battle his way back onto the pitch in the lead up to January. Arsenal are set to sell Tierney, according to reports, and this could be in the winter if suitors come forward.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

Meanwhile, there is a real belief emerging that Kiwior is likely to make a Serie A return, where the likes of Napoli, Juventus and former club Spezia are taking a real rumoured interest in the Poland international who has struggled to establish himself under Arteta.

Even Oleksandr Zinchenko could be sold by Arsenal soon, according to some reports, with the Ukraine international struggling for minutes.

“And that’s Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, and Kieran Tierney," said well-connected ex-scout Mick Brown to Football Insider this week.

"They’re not in the manager’s plans. When it comes to sales, you have to look at who your assets are. We know there’s been interest in Saliba, for example, but I think he’s one of the last players they’d ever consider selling for any sort of money.

“If they feel they need to raise money, they’ve got these players who they’re far more likely to turn to. That’ll take a big chunk off of the wage bill and help them to reinvest in strengthening their squad."

Arsenal star Jorginho "very close" to being convinced by Besiktas move

As per Turkish news outlet Sabah, £110,000-per-week midfielder Jorginho is edging ever closer to leaving as well.

It is believed that Besiktas are "very close" to convincing Jorginho to join them from Arsenal at the end of the season, with the Italy international out of contract in 2025 and free to join another club on a Bosman deal.

The "world-class" former Chelsea star was rewarded with an extension for his contribution towards the back end of last term, but he's been far more of a bit-part player over the course of 2024/2025.

Thomas Partey is in a similar situation, even if the Ghanaian has actually become a mainstay for Arteta again. One of the biggest decisions for the club is whether to keep both Partey and Jorginho, let both leave or extend their deals - but it appears Besiktas are trying to take advantage of this situation.