Glasgow Rangers will face their most important stretch of the season once the domestic calendar resumes later this week.

Between then and the start of 2025, Ibrox side will play 11 times, including Europa League clashes against OGC Nice and Tottenham Hotspur.

Additionally, Rangers face Celtic twice. The Premiership clash comes at the start of January in the traditional New Year derby clash. Before then, however, the Light Blues will be aiming to retain their League Cup trophy on 15 December against their biggest rivals.

If Philippe Clement can get through this tough run of fixtures unscathed – with a League Cup in the trophy cabinet – then the pressure will ease significantly on the Belgian, that’s for sure.

He will require his entire first-team squad to pull their weight and improve on recent dismal showings to stand a chance of enjoying the next few months at the helm.

Rangers fixtures until the end of the festive period Date Opponent Competition 23/11/2024 Dundee United (H) Premiership 28/11/2024 Nice (A) Europa League 01/12/2024 St Johnstone (A) Premiership 04/12/2024 Kilmarnock (H) Premiership 08/12/2024 Ross County (A) Premiership 12/12/2024 Tottenham Hotspur (H) Europa League 15/12/2024 Celtic (N) League Cup final 21/12/2024 Dundee (H) Premiership 26/12/2024 St Mirren (A) Premiership 29/12/2024 Motherwell (A) Premiership 02/01/2025 Celtic (H) Premiership

Several of his summer signings such as Nedim Bajrami and Vaclav Cerny are clicking into top gear, giving the Gers some fluidity in attack.

More importantly, the 50-year-old now appears to have settled on a regular midfield three comprised of Mohamed Diomande, Nicolas Raskin and Connor Barron.

The latter, in particular, has been impressive during his brief stint with the Glasgow side.

Connor Barron’s Rangers statistics

The diminutive midfielder arrived at Ibrox on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Aberdeen.

It was a move that made sense in many ways. Ryan Jack had been released and Barron was thought to be the ideal heir to him, while singing a Scotsman would help the squad when it came to homegrown quotas for European squads.

It was a no-brainer of a signing and Barron has certainly repaid the faith shown in him by Clement, delivering a series of mature, effective performances during the first few months of the season.

The 22-year-old has started 18 of the club’s 20 games so far this season, firmly establishing his place in the heart of the midfield. He has registered two assists in all competitions in the process.

In the top flight, Barron has averaged 64.6 touches while averaging a 90% pass success rate, demonstrating his ability to dictate matches from the middle of the pitch.

Elsewhere, the youngster averages 2.1 tackles, recovers 3.7 balls, wins possession 0.2 times and is dribbled past 1.1 times per game, as his defensive skills are clearly his biggest asset.

This tenacious nature has seen the player form a wonderful partnership with Raskin in the Rangers’ engine room, allowing Diomande the space and freedom to shine in a more advanced role.

If this trio can remain fit, they will be vital with regard to any success the Light Blues wish to achieve between now and the end of the campaign.

The strength in depth in this area isn’t great, however, and there is a player the club have out on loan who is currently starring for his new side, even outperforming Barron in several metrics…

Jose Cifuentes's failed Rangers career

Michael Beale sought to bolster his squad in the summer of 2023, which led the Gers to pursue a move for Jose Cifuentes, who was enjoying a productive spell with Los Angeles FC.

A fee of £1.2m was agreed and given the Ecuadorian had made 121 appearances for the American side, registering 35 goal contributions in the process, he certainly appeared to be a shrewd signing indeed.

Hailed as “very dynamic” by LAFC assistant manager Marc Dos Santos, the midfielder looked like he could add some class to a midfield which had stagnated towards the end of the previous season.

Unfortunately, his spell was one to forget. Cifuentes made just 20 appearances for the Light Blues during the first half of 2023/24, registering only two assists in that time.

He found Scottish football too physical, failing to really showcase any of his talents under both Beale and Clement and on his final appearance for the club, he was sent off against Dundee, meaning the midfielder would miss the League Cup final just a week later.

Cifuentes joined Brazilian side Cruzeiro at the start of 2024, but lasted just six months in South America.

It is his current loan spell where the Ecuadorian is shining, however, and he could make Rangers a tidy profit.

Jose Cifuentes’ stats this season out on loan

The 25-year-old joined Greek side Aris Saloniki in the summer on a loan deal with an option to buy for a fee in the region of £4.2m.

This means his value has soared 250% from the initial £1.2m fee Rangers paid for him just over a year ago.

While it may not have worked out in Glasgow for the player, they may still make a profit on him by the end of the season.

In 12 games for Aris, Cifuentes has scored once and grabbed two assists, which is one more goal contribution than what Barron has recorded this term.

Furthermore, the South American has been dribbled past just 0.9 times per game, recovered 6.3 balls per game and won possession 0.3 times per match in the Greek top flight.

Barron vs Cifuentes: 2024/25 League Stat Barron Cifuentes Minutes per game 80 80 Goals 0 1 Assists 0 2 Interceptions 0.8 0.8 Tackles 2.1 1.3 Dribbled past 1.1 0.9 Successful dribbles 0.4 0.4 Stats via Sofascore.

It appears as though he has found his feet on the continent, even outperforming Barron in some important metrics, which is no mean feat considering the impressive start to life the youngster has enjoyed in Glasgow.

Clement will be hoping Cifuentes can maintain this current form, as it will increase the chances of Aris making the loan move permanent next summer, bolstering his transfer kitty in the process.

Some transfers just are not destined to work out. On the surface, the Ecuadorian looked like he could give the club something extra in the midfield, but the reality was very different indeed.

A change of scenery is working wonders for the midfielder and this looks like it will benefit all parties involved.