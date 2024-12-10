José Mourinho's well-travelled career has seen him enjoy spells in England, Italy, Spain and now Turkey. He was announced as the Fenerbahce manager in June.

Perhaps the only surprise was that Mourinho took so long to reach Turkey, especially given his antics over the years.

It hasn’t taken him long to start controversy in the country. After beating Trabzonspor in November, Mourinho went on a lengthy rant about corruption, also claiming that "nobody wants to watch the Turkish league abroad". A solid way to make an impression indeed.

His spell with AS Roma may have seen the club win the Conference League in 2022, but aside from that, it wasn’t the most productive of spells.

José Mourinho's previous roles Club Games in charge AS Roma 138 Tottenham Hotspur 86 Manchester United 144 Chelsea 321 Real Madrid 178 Inter 108 Porto 127 Leiria 20 Benfica 10 Via Transfermarkt

His antics show no sign of slowing down. With this in mind, we have taken a look back at some of the craziest moments from his illustrious career.

8 Showing defensive skills at Soccer Aid

Coach takes out Olly Murs at Old Trafford

One of Mourinho's most laughable moments came outside his professional capacity. In 2014, he was in charge of the Rest of the World side against England at Soccer Aid.

After just nine minutes, the then-Chelsea boss delivered one of the best moments in the history of the event by wiping out singer Olly Murs with a tackle from the sidelines.

It was all taken in good humour, with the manager drawing massive cheers from the crowd as he made his way back to the dugout with a huge smile.

7 Hiding in a laundry bin

Mourinho evades UEFA protocol to deliver team talk

Arriving in England as a self-proclaimed "Special One", Mourinho had plenty to prove. With a Premier League title just a few wins away, the manager displayed his shrewd side when the Blues faced Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

He had received a two-match ban from the previous round, which meant he was barred from appearing on the touchline at Stamford Bridge against the German giants. Not one to be told what to do, it was later revealed that Mourinho had snuck into the changing rooms in a washing basket to deliver pre-match and half-time team talks.

His assistant was wearing a hat and regularly touching his ear, indicating a hidden earpiece, obviously communicating with his boss, who was taking refuge in a local leisure centre (or so we thought):

"I went there and nobody saw me. The problem was to leave after. And Stewart Bannister the kit man put me in the basket. It was a little bit open so I could breathe.

"But when he is taking it outside the dressing room, the UEFA guys were following and desperate to find me so he closed the box and I couldn't breathe! When he opened the box I was dying! I am serious! I was claustrophobic, I promise! It's true!"

6 Running down the touchline at Old Trafford

Last-minute goal sparks iconic celebration

Mourinho's spell at Porto made him one of the most sought-after bosses in Europe. The Portuguese coach led the club to a treble during his first full season, before leading them to another league title and the Champions League crown in 2003/04.

During the second leg of their Champions League clash with Manchester United that year, Porto were on the verge of going out on away goals. Costinha stepped up to score in the 89th minute to seal their passage to the last eight.

Mourinho sprinted down the touchline to celebrate with his players, giving fans packed into Old Trafford a preview of what was to come a few months later.

5 Wearing a wire at Roma

Playful Jose looks to catch officials out

Mourinho once wore a wire during his time with Roma. In 2023, his club drew 1-1 with Monza, and during his post-match press conference, the Portuguese boss claimed he wore it to protect himself from referees.

"I'm not stupid, you know," said Mourinho. "Today, I went to the game with a microphone. I recorded everything. From the moment I left the locker room to the moment I returned. I protected myself."

It was a sign that Mourinho had moved into new territory as his career began to fizzle out.

4 Nearly coming to blows with Marco Ianni

Chelsea coach incenses Mourinho on Stamford Bridge return

Towards the end of his spell in charge of Man Utd, the club conceded a late goal against Chelsea, having led late on.

Mourinho was naturally disappointed in the dugout, but when Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni ran down the touchline punching the air, the United boss' demeanour changed.

He ended up chasing the Italian down the dugout before being stopped by stewards, and it was later shown that Ianni had run back and screamed in Mourinho's direction, sparking the United boss into a frenzy.

3 "Respect, respect, respect"

United boss fires back after heavy defeat

After United were defeated 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in August 2018, Mourinho delivered one of his most famous press conference moments.

When pressed on the fact many supporters left before the end, the manager said: "Do you know what the result was? Three-nil. Do you know what this means (holding up three fingers)?

"Three-nil, but it also means three Premier Leagues and I won more alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them."

He then left the media centre repeating "respect, respect, respect", and it was evident that his time at United was drawing to a close.

2 Using a laptop to protest a decision

Mourinho takes issue with refereeing decision

It didn’t take long for Mourinho to cause controversy in Turkey. When Fenerbahçe had a goal ruled out for offside against league rivals Antalyaspor in September 2024, Mourinho placed his laptop in front of the broadcaster's ground camera with a still image of the decision in what was an obvious sign of protest.

Naturally, he was given a yellow card as his Machiavellian ways continued in Istanbul.

1 Poking Tito Vilanova in the eye

Mourinho resorts to violence

One of Mourinho’s craziest moments came during his spell with Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

During a Spanish Super Cup tie in the 2011/12 campaign, Mourinho poked Barcelona assistant Tito Vilanova in the eye as the two sides created a scuffle following a poor tackle by Marcelo on Cesc Fabregas.

Mourinho was subsequently given a ban for his actions and later apologised, saying: "I was the one in the wrong, I shouldn't have done what I did. Of course not, that negative image stays forever. Tito had nothing to do with it. I apologise to him."

Out of everything Mourinho has gotten up to during his managerial career, this is perhaps the craziest.