Chelsea hero and former manager Jose Mourinho has apparently spoken to a "phenomenal" player about making a move to Stamford Bridge.

Nicolas Jackson booed off in Wolves defeat

During their latest humbling Premier League defeat against Wolves, summer signing Nicolas Jackson was subject to boos from the away end, with Mauricio Pochettino hauling him off before full time.

The forward, brought in from Villarreal to the tune of £32 million on an eight-year contract, is actually the club's leading scorer this season with seven over 17 top flight appearances thus far.

However, that is perhaps an indictment of Chelsea's real struggles in attack. It's clear by the jeers at Molineux that the fan base expect more goal-scoring flair, especially after chairman Todd Boehly and co spent nearly £400m in the last transfer window.

“It is always about expectation, how you manage expectation and set the expectation,” said Pochettino on Jackson's form this season, defending his man (The Guardian).

“If we compare Jackson to different strikers that arrive at his age to a new league, he is scoring goals when you look at his performances.

“It is not about blaming him. I think you can accept the frustration from the fans: when we don’t score, it is about the offensive players. But, my advice is to blame them all together because football is a team sport, a collective sport, we cannot blame only one. But in this case, he is young, in the Premier League, the expectation is massive and we are Chelsea. At Chelsea, there is pressure to play and deliver the best job possible.”

Chelsea's struggles going forward are still a major concern, even if Jackson isn't entirely to blame. Only Man United have scored less than Pochettino's side in the Premier League's top ten, and it's an issue which has apparently motivated the club's board to look at more signings.

Despite recently signing a new deal with Napoli, star marksman Victor Osimhen is a name refusing to go away when it comes to links with Chelsea. Indeed, reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano suggest Chelsea could still sign Osimhen in 2024 regardless.

Mourinho speaks to Osimhen over Chelsea move

The Nigeria striker is one of Europe's most potent strikers, having played a starring role for his club these last few seasons.

Osimhen bagged 26 Serie A goals in 32 appearances last term, proving a key figure in Napoli's successful chase for a first Scudetto in 33 years.

Victor Osimhen's best Serie A games for Napoli - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Frosinone 1-3 Napoli 8.46 Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo 7.62 Napoli 2-1 Cagliari 7.60 Napoli 4-1 Udinese 7.36 Napoli 1-3 Fiorentina 7.15

Called "phenomenal" by his former boss Walter Mazzarri, it's little surprise he is an enticing transfer target for Pochettino and co, with TEAMtalk journalist Fraser Gillan now saying that Chelsea legends are attempting to play agent.

Their former title-winning boss Mourinho has even spoken to Osimhen over joining Chelsea, alongside former players who are in "constant contact".

It will be interesting to see if this has any effect on the 24-year-old's future, as he must surely be weighing up his next club in 2024.

The new longer-term deal may only be a weapon to put Napoli in a stronger negotiating stance, allowing them to demand more money, when it comes to talks over Osimhen's sale next year.