Manchester United could have been handed the solution to their managerial problems as a serial winner has told those close to him that he'd like a go in the dugout under new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

United launching from crisis to crisis

Erik ten Hag's days are numbered - the Dutchman oversaw yet another thrashing on Monday night, as the Red Devils were torn apart 4-0 by Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

A record-breaking tenure for all the wrong reasons, it means that Ten Hag's side still have negative goal difference in the final weeks of the season and have now conceded 81 tirmes, the most goals in their history across the course of a single Premier League season.

Ten Hag dubbed it his worst defeat in charge of the Red Devils after the game, which given how many poor losses he has had is really saying something.

"Yes. Our worst defeat", he explained. “We should have kept fighting like the fans did. It’s clear, this is underperforming. It’s by far not good enough. We are very disappointed. It’s a deserved defeat."

The worst defeats of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United reign Result Opponent Date 7-0 Liverpool March 2023 4-0 Crystal Palace May 2024 4-0 Brentford August 2022 3-0 Bournemouth December 2023 4-3 Chelsea March 2024

The result leaves Manchester United eighth in the Premier League with three games left to play, and they play host to title-challenging Arsenal in their next outing, which could spell yet more pain for the Red Devils.

It now seems a matter of when, not if, Ten Hag is sacked, and a familiar face has thrown his hat into the ring for the job.

Mourinho keen on United return

In a shock twist, it has emerged that Jose Mourinho is keen on a return to Old Trafford, having told people close to him that he would "walk" to Old Trafford for a second chance to oversee the club. That is according to the Manchester Evening News, who add that the serial winner "is a friend of United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe".

He has come in for plenty of praise across his time at Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Roma, not least from himself. In classic Mourinho fashion, he dubbed himself "the special one" during his time at Chelsea, a claim that he then backed up with silverware by the truckload.

However, a return to Manchester looks unlikely, with the report adding that "the club does not want to reappoint the Portuguese" and that "Mourinho is not expecting an approach from his former club", with Ratcliffe looking for a younger, more modern manager should they part ways with Erik ten Hag.

Mourinho's most recent managerial stint was with Roma, and he is currently out of work. His return to the Premier League would certainly be great for entertainment purposes, but it would also show that Manchester United really are a club still going backwards.