Chelsea could be set for yet another late departure from Stamford Bridge after it emerged that former boss Jose Mourinho is keen to pounce on one of their most experienced players in the final days of the Turkish transfer window.

Chelsea offloading unwanted talent

Despite Chelsea's recent trigger-happy approach to transfer business, Enzo Maresca has made it clear that he will not be pressured into working with a bigger squad than he wants to for his first Premier League campaign.

“It is already the first XI we want, the squad we want,” the Italian said. “I am not working with 42 players, that is something (being talked about) from outside.

“I am working with 21 players. Today’s (training) session was with 20 players, yesterday was 21. The other 15-20 are training apart. I don’t see them. It is not a mess that it looks from outside."

As a result, Chelsea have found themselves with a squad of "unwanted" players that they are looking to shift before the end of transfer business across the world. They have already succeeded to a degree, allowing Raheem Sterling to join Arsenal on loan on transfer deadline day, while they have also agreed a deal to allow Angelo Gabriel to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr for £19.1m, a £6m profit on the sum they shelled out to sign the youngster despite never having played for the Blues at senior level.

They are still locked in talks to allow others to leave, with David Datro Fofana attracting interest from AEK Athens after moves to both Hoffenheim and Sunderland fell through earlier in the window. And now, they may be helped out by their old boss Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho eyeing up move for Chelsea man

That comes as a report from TEAMtalk claims that Fenerbahce are eyeing up a loan move to sign Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell before their transfer window closes, having seen their first choice option Ferdi Kadioglu head to Brighton this summer.

Maresca has already made it clear that an exit would be for the best, telling the media: "With Chilly, I said he is a lovely guy, but he is going to struggle [to play] because of his position. He is going to struggle. If you define this as brutal, it's up to you to decide. For me, it's not brutal, it's just honest."

The left-back is among the highest paid players in west London and still has three years left to run on his £200,000 a week deal at Stamford Bridge, which is over £10m-a-year, but missed out on a permanent departure this summer and will likely now have to settle for a loan.

Chelsea's highest paid players (via Capology) Player Wage per week Reece James £250,000 Ben Chilwell £200,000 Wesley Fofana £200,000 Christopher Nkunku £195,000 Enzo Fernandez £180,000 Marc Cucurella £175,000

As per the report, Fenerbahce have "expressed their intention to take the player on loan", and despite scouring the market for alternatives, they "still consider Chilwell at the top of their list" as they look to bolster their ranks before their transfer window shuts on September 13th.

Though Chilwell would have rather remained in the Premier League, the option to move to Turkey is his last chance to avoid being without any senior football until the January transfer window opens, something that could well put the final nail in the coffin of his place in the England international side. Talks are set to continue in the coming days, and there will be hope on all sides that a deal can be struck.