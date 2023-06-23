Jose Mourinho has quit his position on the UEFA football board following his spat with referee Anthony Taylor after AS Roma's Europa League final loss.

What happened between Jose Mourinho and Anthony Taylor?

The Portuguese manager was incensed with the referee after his side lost on penalties in the final to Sevilla, and he quickly let him know about it.

The situation led to Taylor receiving abuse from numerous Roma fans shortly afterwards – with his family harassed at an airport – and an Italian man was even arrested for his role in the abuse.

For his role in inciting the incident, Mourinho – who was spotted waiting for the referee in a car park after the final – has been punished with a four-match ban which will come into effect at the start of next season.

Clearly unhappy with the decision, the former Chelsea manager has let the UEFA football board know he was immediately stepping down from his role with the group, reports The Athletic.

How did Jose Mourinho quit the board?

After finding out about his four-match ban, Mourinho immediately quit the board, informing UEFA Chief of Football Zvonimir Boban in the form of a letter.

The letter read: "In thanking you for the invitation you extended to me to be a member of the UEFA football board, I regret to inform you that, effective immediately, I will be renouncing my participation in this group.

“The conditions which I so strongly believed in when I joined are no longer standing and I felt the obligation to take this decision.

“I kindly ask that you also communicate my decision to the President Mr. Aleksander Ceferin.”

Roma are expected to launch an appeal to overturn Mourinho's ban but will hold off until they receive UEFA's written reasons for the ban, before moving forward with it.

Has Jose Mourinho been involved in any other controversy in the past?

The incident is far from the first controversial moment of Mourinho's career, though, with the former Chelsea boss prone to some pretty wild moments.

One example of the Portuguese coach making headlines for the wrong reasons was his incredible seven-minute rant following Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Southampton in October 2015.

Enraged by the result, he went crazy in his post-match interview, calling out match officials, even saying the following: "I think it’s time to be a little bit honest and to say clearly that referees are afraid to give decisions for Chelsea."

Another controversial moment in his career was calling former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger a "specialist in failure" followings a war of the words between the two coaches in 2014.

Love him or hate him, there's no denying that Mourinho is one of football's biggest characters, and it's almost certain that this latest episode of controversy won't be the last in his career.