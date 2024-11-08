An "outstanding" title and Champions League-winning manager is reportedly interested in becoming Newcastle United boss, should Eddie Howe leave St James' Park.

Latest Newcastle news

An exciting update has emerged regarding the future of Fabian Schar, with the Magpies thought to be in talks with the veteran centre-back over a new deal at St James' Park. The Swiss is out of contract at the end of this season, but the club don't want to lose such an experienced figure.

Newcastle know the importance of making new signings as well as retaining the services of current heroes, and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a move to the club. The Hammers captain is part of a struggling team under Julen Lopetegui, so a new challenge could appeal to him.

It seems clear that the Magpies want to sign a new right-sided attacking player, in order to have more quality there, with Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo being considered alongside Bowen. The Cameroonian has already scored eight times in the Premier League this season.

There is also concern about Alexander Isak leaving Newcastle in the near future, however, with reports continuing to link the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal with a move for Howe's brilliant striker.

"Amazing" manager keen on replacing Howe at Newcastle

According to The Guardian, Jose Mourinho is "targeting" the Newcastle job if Howe leaves as manager at some point in the near future, with the Portuguese having "unfinished business" in the Premier League.

He views St James' Park as the "best chance of another job in England", as he eyes a potential move away from current club Fenerbahce.

Mourinho would certainly be an eye-catching appointment by Newcastle, considering he is one of Europe's most successful and charismatic managers over the past 20 years. The 61-year-old has won all there is to win in the game, including the Champions League, Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, whereas Joe Cole has called him an "outstanding manager" and Carlo Ancelotti has said of him in the past:

"He’s been successful even if the Giallorossi are not considered among the best teams. It’s not surprising because Mourinho is an honest person and a great coach, so he built an amazing connection with the fans, which is positive."

Jose Mourinho's managerial career Matches Points per game Fenerbahce 18 1.94 Roma 138 1.70 Tottenham 86 1.77 Man Utd 144 1.97 Chelsea 136 1.96 Real Madrid 178 2.30 Inter Milan 108 2.12 Chelsea 185 2.22 Porto 127 2.32 Leiria 20 1.70 Benfica 10 1.80

Newcastle have felt the wrath of Mourinho many times in the past, with the Portuguese enjoying 11 victories against them, so they know all about his qualities.

That said, there are question marks about whether his best days are now behind him as a manager, hence no longer being given the biggest jobs in Europe's top leagues.

There also doesn't seem to be any sign of Howe wanting to leave, with the Englishman celebrating three years in charge and no doubt wanting to lead the club forward, but a move for Mourinho could be one to watch after this update.