Whilst a striker remains at the top of Arsenal's shopping list going into this summer, it appears that the club are also making a move for a forward thinking defender who is eager to join Mikel Arteta's side.

Gunners look to build squad ready for next season

Though the names of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres occupied most of the headlines going into the summer, the opening of the transfer window has seen the Gunners target players in different positions.

A midfield partner for Declan Rice appears to be a priority for Edu Gaspar and Co with Arsenal reportedly offered the chance to sign PSG and Uruguay star Manuel Ugarte. Valued at around £50 million, Ugarte has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United, meaning that the Gunners may have a fight on their hands to get their man.

Upgrades in defence are also on the minds of the Gunners' recrutiment team with Arsenal joining a growing list of clubs keen to sign Italy star Riccardo Calafiori. In their quest to bolster their backline, Arsenal are also said to be interested in Barcelona's Jules Kounde.

Whilst out-and-out defenders are on the shortlist at the Emirates, Arsenal have also seen a new development in their pursuit of a more attack-minded defensive option.

Mourinho holds the key to Arsenal transfer

As reported by Sport Witness, the Turkish press are claiming that Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho will make the final decision over the future of Arsenal target Ferdi Kadioglu. The full back had been linked with moves to both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, however it now transpires that the final decision is in the hands of their new Portuguese manager.

Back in May it had been reported that Kadioglu had already agreed to join Arsenal, and while this proved ultimately false, Kadioglu is evidently keen on a £25m move to North London.

Whilst Mourinho's decision on the transfer is not yet known, it is unlikely that the 61-year-old will be eager to let the player leave based on his performances last season. Kadioglu featured 51 times for Fenerbahce last term, contributing three goals and five assists in the process.

Ferdi Kadioglu stats last 365 days Total per 90 Rank vs full backs in comparable competitions Passes attempted 77.54 98th percentile Progressive passes 8.83 99th percentile Progressive carries 5.19 99th percentile Successful take-ons 2.08 98th percentile Tackles 3.29 97th percentile Non-penalty goals 0.17 98th percentile

Kadioglu has carried his exceptional domestic form into Euro 2024 where he has starred as one of Turkey's best talents. During his nation's Group F tie against the Czech Republic, the attacking the fullback created five chances for his team-mates, a joint record for Turkish players in a European Championship match.

At just 24 years of age, Kadioglu has already earned praise from across world football with Spartak Trnava boss Michal Gasparik saying of the player: “Ferdi is a quality and fantastic player. He plays on both wings. He is a very good player”.

Despite mutual interest from both Arsenal and Kadioglu, it now appears that 'the special one' holds all the cards as to whether the transfer gets over the line.