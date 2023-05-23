Arsenal, it could be argued, have borrowed heavily from Manchester City's model of late in an effort to earn success akin to theirs.

Having first put their trust in the understudy of Pep Guardiola, welcoming Mikel Arteta into the Emirates dugout, the Spaniard would then implement a philosophy mirroring the Citizens', utilising inverted full-backs and a box midfield to strangle the opposition of the ball.

Last summer added the final touches to this replication, as the Gunners would then swoop to sign the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, tempting two effervescent characters from the Eithad to join in their revolution.

Whilst the one man they would want to replicate more than any is Erling Haaland, given his record-breaking 52-goal haul this season in all competitions, they simply do not make many like him on the planet. However, looking elsewhere at another integral cog of their system, Arsenal do lack a viable alternative for Rodri within their squad.

However, that could all be set to change this summer, as another window of vast change is in the offing. To bridge that gap true world-class quality must be attained, and arguably few boast more pedigree than Joshua Kimmich, who has been linked with a £52m move to north London amongst a host of top European clubs.

How good is Joshua Kimmich?

To have featured 346 times for Bayern Munich is a testament to the quality of the 28-year-old, who boasts a trophy cabinet laden with copious amounts of silverware.

Having begun as a natural successor to Philipp Lahm, the former right-back has since established himself as a key player in the engine room for the Bavarian giants. He does everything for Thomas Tuchel's side, from spearheading attacks to creating from deep, even quelling opposition threats. The German international is truly one of the game's most versatile assets.

Therefore, the notion that he could occupy the Rodri role for Arsenal is well-founded, as the Spanish stopper has earned particular praise this season for his work in holding down the midfield despite having little cover.

Indeed, Guardiola waxed lyrical over his efforts just a matter of weeks ago: "[He has been an] incredible signing for us.

“Seeing his development as a football player, to read better some situations. He solved it with his incredible mentality. He’s so important.”

As a side so dominant in possession, his proficiency with the ball is of paramount importance. On average, they have boasted 65.2% ball possession, just over the 58.4% of Arsenal's, via Transfermarkt.

So, for the former Atletico Madrid man to maintain a 91% pass accuracy with 0.9 key passes and 1.9 tackles per game is impressive, not least due to the fact he has eight goal contributions to boot, via Sofascore.

However, despite his key assets being elsewhere, Kimmich too shows a penchant to dominate such a role, acting as the experienced defensive metronome who can keep a side ticking.

In the Bundesliga, his 7.75 average rating gives way to 11 goal contributions, supported by a 90% pass accuracy, 2.8 key passes and 2.4 tackles per game, via Sofascore. There are few areas in which Rodri outclasses the £326k-per-week general, who has also been lauded as a "leader" by former sports writer Cristian Nyari.

With Guardiola set to make history with the 26-year-old at the heart of his revolutionary philosophy, Arteta too could once again seek to mimic such a masterclass with a move for Kimmich this summer.