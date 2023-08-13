Arsenal may have got their Premier League season underway yesterday, but it is likely that Edu and Mikel Arteta’s attention has not completely diverted from the transfer window…

Is Joshua Kimmich leaving Bayern Munich?

Despite the Spanish manager admitting that there were no plans to bring in any more players, he did crucially note:

“The window is very unpredictable and things can happen that probably we don’t wish for.”

With that in mind, should a few of their out-of-favour assets decide to depart the Emirates, it could pave the way for one last big purchase to give them a final boost before the campaign truly kicks into regular action.

Of all those who they have been linked with over the summer, few additions would be as stunning as the potential capture of Joshua Kimmich after rumours have suggested that could make the swap from Munich to north London in the near future.

Despite being a true leader for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and boasting two years left on his £323k-per-week deal, the prospect of this exciting project could be enough to tempt the 28-year-old machine to force such a move.

How good is Joshua Kimmich?

In collecting a starring German from his native top-flight, the Gunners could actually replicate a recent success of theirs earned with Lukas Podolski.

After all, the German forward became an instant fan favourite at the Emirates following his 2012 move from FC Koln, having previously enjoyed a stint at Bayern too.

He would hit the ground running under legendary manager Arsene Wenger, and despite his exit being unceremonious as he sought more playing time, he is still remembered with fondness for his tireless work rate and explosive left foot.

The 38-year-old would feature 82 times for Arsenal, with his starring season coming during his debut 2012/12 term. There he would score 16 times and assist a further 12 across all competitions, with his French manager reserving praise for his star striker:

“Podolski can score goals – and when you have a goalscoring chance you want him to have it.

“He is a clinical finisher and has an unbelievable shot and backlift. He’s very accurate in his finishing. He can score goals when he starts and when he comes on from the bench – he is always dangerous.”

Whilst Kimmich is far more advanced in his career than Podolski was when he joined, and also far more revered across Europe given he is regarded as one of the finest central midfielders in the game, such a swoop would comfortably outdo the success earned nearly a decade ago.

Especially when looking back on his most recent full campaign, in which the relentless maestro spearheaded his side’s narrow Bundesliga title victory, marking the eighth time winning this trophy to partner with his sole Champions League too.

The Germany international maintained a 7.73 average rating in the league last season, buoyed by his 11 goal contributions and 90% pass accuracy alongside 2.7 key passes, 2.4 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game, via Sofascore.

Such blistering form understandably drew praise, with former boss Julian Nagelsmann outlining his quality and versatility:

“The great thing is he's world-class at right-back and in midfield.”

There are arguably few so well-rounded in his position in the world, and his addition would prove an instant boost surely set to promote another title charge in a new division for Kimmich.

No matter how impactful Podolski may have been, deputising at a time when Robin van Persie had just departed for Manchester United, this potential deal would surpass its success with ease and mark yet another Edu masterclass.