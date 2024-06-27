A Euro 2024 star has decided he'd like a move to Arsenal, if he is to leave his current club, and the player in question would certainly reinforce manager Mikel Arteta's options with his versatility.

Edu and Arteta want new defenders at Arsenal this summer

Despite possessing some star options at centre-back, with Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba forming an indomitable partnership since the beginning of 2023/2024, there are suggestions that Arsenal could look to sign an alternative to either one of the pair.

Saliba's injury at the back of 22/23 is seen as a key reason why Arsenal eventually lost out on the Premier League title to Man City last season, while the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Jakub Kiwior are used more predominantly at full-back rather than in the centre.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar has therefore been tipped to potentially bring in a new centre-back this summer. Arsenal are planning a bid and talks over signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, according to a recent report from CaughtOffside, and it is believed a new full-back isn't off the agenda either.

Indeed, Arsenal have reportedly informed Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko that they can leave this summer, while they'd like Kiwior to remain. The north Londoners are heavily linked with Turkey star Ferdi Kadioglu as one new left-back option, while Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is also attracting attention from the Emirates.

Joshua Kimmich's best Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich last season Match Rating (WhoScored) Monchengladbach 1-2 Bayern 8.77 Bayern 7-0 Bochum 8.57 Bayern 2-0 FC Koln 8.49 Bayern 8-1 FC Mainz 8.40 Darmstadt 2-5 Bayern 8.23

The 29-year-old right-back, known for his versatility, is a player of great experience and has won countless honours in Germany. Kimmich has also entered the final 12 months of his contract at Bayern, meaning he could be available for a good price this summer.

Reports claim that Bayern may sell for around £34 million, which could be a valuation worth paying considering the Germany international's undoubted prestige as a player.

Joshua Kimmich has decided he's open to Arsenal move

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, sharing an update on X, says Arsenal are one of the clubs Kimmich wants to join if he leaves Bayern - dealing a boost to Arteta and Edu if they decide to formally move for the Euro 2024 star.

"As revealed and now confirmed again: Joshua Kimmich could leave FC Bayern already this summer," wrote Plettenberg.

"Kimmich, captain and regular starter, can leave the club with a suitable offer. No Bayern plans about a contract extension beyond 2025 Vincent Kompany with other plans for central midfield. Joao Palhinha, still the desired target!

"A separation between Kimmich/Bayern is getting closer. Now or next year at the latest. Kimmich would be ready to go into the final year of his contract. He only wants to join Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid or Barcelona."

Kimmich, who has nearly 90 caps for Germany at international level, also boasts a phenomenal record of 104 assists in 390 appearances for Bayern across all competitions since making his debut for the Bavarians.