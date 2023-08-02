Arsenal's current trajectory is sensational, and they are more than on track to realise their long-term ambitions likely ahead of schedule.

However, there is one deal they could make that would exorcise their demons of the past and fast-track these goals massively.

Is Joshua Kimmich leaving Bayern Munich?

Whilst reports have gone quiet ever since the original rumour emerged back in May, it still remains a hugely viable option for the Gunners to try and snag Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich.

The German midfielder has enjoyed yet another outstanding season for his club but could seek pastures new in an attempt to diversify his career and take his winning mentality elsewhere. The Emirates arguably offers the perfect project, where his arrival could prove the catalyst for years of success after they narrowly missed out on the title.

FootballTransfers value the 27-year-old at a lofty €67.9m (£58m), which would actually represent a bargain for a player of his calibre. It would also be far from Mikel Arteta's biggest outlay this summer too.

How good is Joshua Kimmich?

Bayern have endured a chequered history with Arsenal, whether it be through transfer dealings or famous clashes between the two.

Across all those various relations and humiliations, which include the 2017 demolition where they were dumped out of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate, their blunder regarding Serge Gnabry stands out among all others.

Especially given how poorly treated the tricky young wide man was, with Tony Pulis leading the charge when it came to writing off the youngster:

"Serge has come here to play games but he just hasn't been for me, at the moment, at that level to play the games."

He was swiftly shipped out to Werder Bremen before his exploits back in his homeland earned him his big opportunity to prove everyone wrong.

It's fair to say he's done just that.

With 218 appearances under his belt for the Bavarian giants now, the 28-year-old has scored 81 times and assisted a further 51. The winger has played a key role in winning five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League, all whilst Arsenal have won a sole FA Cup within that period.

There is little coming back from such a blunder, which Arsene Wenger suggested he knew would one day return to bite him.

The legendary manager claimed in 2020:

"He wanted to sign [for Werder Bremen] in the end, didn't want to extend his contract (with Arsenal) and I was very sad. But we couldn't get over the line with him because I knew he would have a great career."

Although it has been seven years since his departure now, to truly avenge such an almighty blunder, the north London giants could seek to exert their newly-recaptured pull and tempt that key man to instead join their revolution.

Last year saw the German international maintain a 7.73 average rating in the Bundesliga, the highest of anyone in the entire division.

This was a figure upheld by his 11 goal contributions, 90% pass accuracy, 2.7 key passes and 2.4 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

When compared to Arteta's squad last term, he would have been the highest-rated, whilst posting the most key passes and tackles per game too.

There truly is nothing he cannot do, with former boss Julian Nagelsmann outlining this:

"The great thing is he's world-class at right-back and in midfield."

Kimmich is far better now than Gnabry was back when Bayern first snapped him up, thus this would avenge, and perhaps even surpass the failures of the club from all those years ago.