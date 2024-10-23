Big things were expected from Joshua Zirkzee this season following his arrival at Manchester United but he could soon be on the way out of Old Trafford in January.

The Dutchman scored 12 goals and produced seven assists in all competitions for Italian side Bologna last term, prompting United and INEOS to splash no less than £36.5 million to bring him to Manchester and join Erik ten Hag's growing number of ex-Eredivisie stars.

A winning goal against Fulham on his debut was a promising start, but since then, Zirkzee's spell in England has been nothing short of a disaster.

In the last eight games, the 23-year-old has failed to register a single goal or assist and has come under heavy scrutiny for his lacklustre performances, including from Dutch football legend Frank de Boer, who, after United's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last month, called him a "champion in losing the ball."

"He was absolutely shocking. How many times does he make the wrong choices on the pitch?" De Boer said of Zirkzee after the match.

Zirkzee now eyeing Man Utd exit

Following his difficult start to life at Old Trafford, Zirkzee reportedly already wants out of Man Utd. That's according to Calcio Mercato, who report that the forward, who has thus far cost United just shy of £2,800 a minute for the 526 minutes he's played, is eyeing a return to Italy as soon as January.

The Italian outlet report that Zirkzee could soon be back on the radar of his former Bologna boss, Thiago Motta, who is now in charge of Juventus. The Old Lady are understood to be looking for a new striker in case Dusan Vlahovic leaves the club when his contract expires in the summer, and Zirkzee's Serie A pedigree and experience playing under Motta make him a logical option.

It remains to be seen, however, whether United would be open to letting Zirkzee leave Old Trafford so soon after his arrival, with the 2001-born attacker having only penned a £105,000-per-week, five-year deal in July.

Zirkzee out, Kolo Muani in an option for Man Utd

Should Zirkzee indeed leave United, the Red Devils could already have a replacement waiting in line in the form of Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

According to a recent report from The Boot Room, Kolo Muani's agents have reached out to Man Utd over a potential move to the club, ahead of a likely move away from the Ligue 1 giants.

Kolo Muani joined PSG for a fee of £70 million from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 but has failed to make his mark in the French capital, scoring just 11 times in 49 games. This season, he's started just two games for Luis Enrique's side and was left out of the squad for PSG's most recent match against Strasbourg.

The Boot Room claim that the Frenchman "has been offered to a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window," one of which is United. Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Newcastle have also been contacted, according to the report, so his situation could be one to watch if Zirkzee leaves in 2025.