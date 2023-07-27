Arsenal seem to have shifted their transfer focus onto the future now, seeking to usher in the next generation of stars to help prolong their expected presence atop English football.

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

With Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber bolstering the present and their future, already Mikel Arteta's is a squad much improved on last season's title disappointment.

The Gunners now have far more depth across the board and versatility that will allow them to maintain a charge for longer, pushing Manchester City even closer to the edge.

However, fresh reports are now suggesting that, despite their spending surpassing around £200m for the window, they still maintain the funds to continue battling for young gems. One such name is Josip Sutalo, who has starred in his homeland of late for Dinamo Zagreb.

It is noted by Italian outlet Firenze Viola that, whilst the north London outfit are waiting in the background, they do remain interested in his services. The Croatian side will seek to command a €25m (£21m) fee to sanction his exit.

Who is Josip Sutalo?

Despite being just 23 years old, the youngster already has 83 appearances for his current club and a further eight for his national team.

As a powerful, young, athletic defender, it is hard not to draw comparisons with his compatriot and possibly soon-to-be Cityzens star Josko Gvardiol.

The 21-year-old sensation has shot to stardom with his efforts for RB Leipzig, spurring Pep Guardiola to unload a world-record £86m fee for a defender. Last term in the Bundesliga he showcased his starring assets succinctly, as an outstanding left-footed ball-playing titan.

Maintaining a 6.96 average rating, his 89% pass accuracy fed into 1.1 interceptions and 2.3 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic even suggested he is the "best central defender in the world," explaining why: “He is so strong, confident and elegant at the same time, and does everything with incredible ease."

Funnily enough, these are traits that scout Jacek Kulig picked out when detailing Sutalo, as he described him as a: "complete & elegant CB".

Whilst in a far weaker league, the youngster still shone with key attributes that liken him to the man set to star for their Etihad rivals next campaign.

During a SuperSport HNL season where his side would claim the title, he recorded a 7.10 average rating, buoyed by his 93% pass accuracy, two interceptions and 1.8 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

That rating would have made him Arsenal's fifth-best player last term in the Premier League, with his ease in possession likely to excite the possession-focused Arteta.

Also, whilst he would only feature once in the recent World Cup, his exemplary defensive display against Japan suggested a pedigree that could help him translate his fine form in his homeland to the English game.

With five clearances and a 94% pass accuracy in that clash, it could be argued his levels even increased despite the tougher opposition faced.

Given he also stands at 6 foot 3, his physical assets support such a notion further.

With RB Leipzig reportedly also keen on signing Sutalo this summer, it seems that his similarities with Gvardiol are emphasised, as the German outfit view him as the direct replacement for their likely outgoing star.

Perhaps he could instead opt for an Emirates switch, to represent Arteta's alternative to Guardiola's new phenom, for a fraction of the price.