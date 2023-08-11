Arsenal have already completed a host of lucrative deals this summer, but could be set to sneak in one more in order to bolster their first team and comply with their youth-focused transfer style...

Who are Arsenal signing this summer?

With Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber having joined as part of Mikel Arteta's mini-revolution this window, all of whom are 24 or younger, it is clear the direction that he seeks to take the north London outfit just months after narrowly missing out on the title.

Therefore, the recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato likely has some credence, as it details their efforts to sign young defender Josip Sutalo from Dinamo Zagreb.

Although the outlet actually seeks to outline Ajax's progression towards a completed deal, with a fee of around €21m (£19m) touted, it is noted that there could be a late movement to snag the 23-year-old before his switch is finalised.

Football Transfers value the Croatia international at just €8m (£7m).

How good is Josip Sutalo?

Despite having only really featured in his homeland, aside from a brief stint in Italy, Sutalo still boasts a fine reputation across Europe as a stellar ball-playing asset capable of dominating and creating from the back.

It is, therefore, no surprise to see him linked with an Emirates switch, given the way Arteta's philosophy is built off the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes' exploits.

Should they decide to swoop in, it could provide ample cover for these two dominant defenders, who could be fearing for their starting spots in no time at all.

Especially given, when ranked against other centre-backs across Europe, Sutalo sits in the top 12% for successful take-ons per 90, the top 19% for tackles per 90 and the top 3% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig praised his composure too, branding him a: "complete & elegant CB".

Such defensive excellence combined with an ability to stride out with confidence unsurprisingly draws comparisons with Laurent Koscielny, which Premier League News Now outlined by writing:

'Šutalo is very comfortable with the ball at his feet, be that when he is picking people out with passes or going on adventures driving up with the ball. He’s a good passer, both short and long but not spectacular as his passes come off slightly under-hit at moments. He’s composed and draws parallels to Laurent Koscielny'.

The Frenchman spent nine impressive years in north London, enjoying arguably his finest season at the club during the 2015/16 term. Maintaining a 7.31 average match rating, this was a figure buoyed by his insane ball progression alongside his solidity.

He would record an 87% pass accuracy, a 91% dribble success rate, 15 clean sheets as well as 3.8 interceptions and 5.6 clearances per game, via Sofascore, during that standout season.

These are statistics eerily similar to that of his potential successors during the 2022/23 campaign in the Croatian top-flight, as he maintained a 93% pass accuracy as well as two interceptions and 1.8 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Widely recognised as one of Arsenal's finest defensive stars in recent memory - as Arsene Wenger sought to laud his compatriot back in 2011 after dubbing him a "special player" - should Sutalo bring half as much quality as Koscielny did, he would already be recognised as a success.