Manchester United could be set to secure one of the signings of the summer, swooping in for a deal that already seemed completed not too long ago.

Is Josko Gvardiol going to Manchester CIiy?

Given that transfer insider Fabrizio Romano uttered his famous "here we go" nearly two weeks ago now, it is a surprise to see that Manchester City's swoop for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is yet to be tied up.

Just a day later though, Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol even went as far as to suggest that the deal is "not close", throwing the move into disrepute.

It seems like Erik ten Hag is seeking to capitalise on this hindrance, as reports in Spain are now suggesting they are one of three new Premier League clubs now battling for the Croatian's signature. All of these sides are said to have submitted bids to tempt the German club to instead sell to them.

Back in April, it was reported that they would command a fee of around £75m to sanction his exit. However, with the increased competition, it is a fee could rise now even higher.

Why is Josko Gvardiol so good?

There are numerous reasons why the 21-year-old colossus is so sought-after, not least his experience that far belies his youth.

Standing at 6 foot 1, the 21-cap Croatia international boasts blistering speed that makes him a physical marvel, but the technical assets to help him thrive in any system.

The left-footed titan has shone for both his current team and his country, having earned the right to take the next step up in his career.

Should that be to join Old Trafford, the youngster could immediately strike up a fine partnership with Lisandro Martinez, as a couple of no-nonsense ball-playing defenders who would be near-impossible to bypass.

After all, the Argentinian ace has enjoyed a fine debut year in English football, brushing aside the fears regarding his height to maintain a 7.12 average rating in the Premier League. This was a figure buoyed by his 87% pass accuracy, 1.2 interceptions, two tackles and 3.6 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

He was a mainstay for a backline that helped David De Gea earn the Golden Glove award.

He is a tough, cut-throat powerhouse of a centre-back, with Ten Hag even outlining this following his £47m move:

"He’s a warrior and I think the fans will admire him. He has an attitude, fighting spirit. He brings aggressiveness in the game, in a good way. I think we need that. But also, he’s also skilful and he can deal with the ball".

His steely presence beside the cultured, powerful and almost regal stature of Gvardiol could provide the perfect blend of attributes to thwart any striker in the division.

Especially when viewing the latter's most recent campaign in the Bundesliga, where he too boasted a 6.94 average rating. With 89% pass accuracy, 89% dribble success and 2.3 clearances per game too, suddenly the reasons behind such a lofty price tag are revealed, as per Sofascore.

The latter figure would have seen him ranked fifth among the Red Devils' squad last season in the league, with a rating that would have made him the second-best performing centre-back only behind Martinez.

FBref further cements his status as one of the game's finest talents, as when compared against other centre-backs across Europe, the former Dinamo Zagreb star ranks in the top 1% for attempted passes per 90, the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90, and the top 18% for progressive passes per 90. He is the quintessential modern-day defender and would thrive beside United's 25-year-old enforcer.

Such form has heralded deserved praise, as one unnamed Head of Sport at a Bundesliga outfit waxed lyrical to former footballer-turned-journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft:

“Gvardiol is an absolute world-class defender. There will be few players in the years to come who can dominate this position like he can.”

His national team boss Zlatko Dalic would go one further, branding the young titan as the "best central defender in the world".

Ten Hag has already bolstered his side sufficiently this summer, yet hijacking the deal in question from their rivals would not only give the fans some much-needed ammunition over the treble-winners but also secure a long-term heir to Raphael Varane who could partner Martinez for the foreseeable future.

They are the perfect blend of poise, power and potential, capable of once again returning the club to the apex of world football.