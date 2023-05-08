Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will know full well just how tough the challenge to overcome Manchester City will be. After all, the Spaniard was an integral part of that success for many years, once a disciple of Pep Guardiola.

Although this Premier League campaign seems destined to go down as a failed attempt at the title, incredible progress has been made to bridge that gap. However, the quality of their squad and its depth remains far from the requisite level.

This summer marks a huge opportunity to maintain pace with their rivals, securing not only their status as a team capable of challenging all season in the league, but also one to give a good showing in the Champions League, of which they will make their return.

Acquiring talent that has already starred on such a level would be preferred, but maintaining their status as the youngest average squad in the league will also remain important.

Therefore, the suggestion that they must go and sign Josko Gvardiol makes perfect sense.

Would Josko Gvardiol be a good fit at Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Paul Brown hinted that the Gunners should swoop for the Croatia international immediately.

However, The Times had reported on a £97m release clause, which could prove a stumbling block.

As a left-sided centre-back, the 21-year-old would offer an instant upgrade on the ever-impressive Gabriel Magalhaes and be the perfect long-term partner for William Saliba. The depth in this role would instantly reach the levels required to compete with City.

The youngster is widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in world football at the moment, with BBC pundit Alex Scott even claiming: "His potential is just limitless. We’re seeing every aspect of his game and that’s what you always need."

Boasting a 6.98 average rating in the Bundesliga, Gvardiol is as remarkable with possession as he is at reclaiming it. His 90% pass accuracy matches that of Gabriel's, yet the Brazilian does not quite rank in the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90 when compared to other defenders across Europe like his counterpart.

Few bring the ball out with as much poise, pace and power as the RB Leipzig general, who was branded a "monster" by journalist Fabrizio Romano for his World Cup displays in which he averaged 1.6 interceptions, 1.3 tackles and 5.3 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

A rock at the back for his overperforming country and already a top-flight mainstay, the youth and subsequent potential of Gvardiol puts him just above the 25-year-old whom he could be set to replace.