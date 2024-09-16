Let's just put it behind us now, shall we? Yes, Liverpool lost at home against Nottingham Forest, and yes, it was an insipid and disjointed display that was a far cry from the slick and stylish football that has been on show throughout the first month of Arne Slot's reign.

But Slot's Liverpool won't be built in a day. It will take time to get things up and running at the level he desires. We'd do well to remember that. The Dutchman might have inherited an elite-class squad but Liverpool weren't exactly without their flaws last season, were they?

Anyway, moving forward. AC Milan present the Premier League side with quite the stern test to start their Champions League campaign, with Europe's elite club competition's opening phase now restructured in a slightly convoluted league format before returning to the familiar territory of the knockout run.

Liverpool missed out on top four the season before last and will be desperate to start with conviction, but it won't be easy, with the Serie A side blowing Venezia away at the weekend.

Liverpool: Upcoming Fixtures Date Opponent Competition 17/09/24 AC Milan (A) Champions League 21/09/24 Bournemouth (H) Premier League 25/09/24 West Ham (H) Carabao Cup 28/09/24 Wolves (A) Premier League 02/10/24 Bologna (H) Champions League 05/10/24 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League

Having scarcely made changes as Liverpool boss so far, you'd think that Slot would shuffle his pack now, with the games coming thick and fast, and we reckon that four changes could be made...

1 GK - Alisson

The big Brazilian's net was breached for the first time on Saturday, but he kept clean sheets across each of Liverpool's three opening fixtures and has a save percentage of 90% so far this season, as per Sofascore.

Alisson loves a Champions League night (especially against Italian opposition) and will probably have to pop up with a big save at some point.

2 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold's uncertain future rumbles on and it's starting to get a bit worrying. He has to sign the contract. Liverpool's homegrown superstar is just so good, with a celestial range of passing and an influential aura that lifts his teammates.

Milan's high-pressing surges could topple against the defence-splitting brilliance of this man.

3 CB - Jarell Quansah

Jarell Quansah has not played for Liverpool since being hooked at halftime on the opening day of the season, with Slot frustrated by Liverpool's lack of control and duel success at Portman Road.

The titan is still one of the most exciting young defenders around and will surely earn a nice string of minutes given Liverpool's congested run of upcoming fixtures. It'll be a tough one but he has the mettle to pass the San Siro test.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk was not a happy man after Liverpool's shock defeat. The captain and colossus condemned the "unacceptable" performance but urged calmness and rallied his troops.

He's one of the most aerially dominant defenders of all time and will be crucial against Milan's high press, though his surgical passing could be key to unlocking the hosts' stretched lines when on the charge.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

Candidly, there was a lack of synergy down Liverpool's left flank on Saturday. Andy Robertson was bruised by Ryan Yates and failed to win a single duel or even attempt a dribble, as per Sofascore. So not his finest hour.

He should start again though. Robertson has made 51 appearances in the Champions League, and his experienced head (and feet) will bear dividends... we hope.

6 CM - Ryan Gravenberch

One of the better performers last time out. If Liverpool held a most improved award after one month of a campaign, Ryan Gravenberch would take the cake greedily.

Slot recognised Gravenberch's potential in a deep-lying midfield position and he is thriving. Long may it continue. His press resistance and technical quality could be crucial in winning the central battle against Tuesday's hosts.

7 CM - Curtis Jones

Alexis Mac Allister could do with a rest, and Curtis Jones could do with a start. Forest's victory means that the coming weekend's clash against Bournemouth stretches to a new realm of paramount importance, and the Argentine will need to be in top condition.

Jones has the skills to hurt Milan too, you know. As per FBref, he actually ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 10% for progressive carries and the top 75 for successful take-ons per 90. Time to unleash.

8 RW - Federico Chiesa

The controversial one. Federico Chiesa is in line to make his debut for Liverpool after signing from Juventus in a deal worth £12.5m this summer, and he could replace Mohamed Salah.

Salah was pretty flat against Nuno Espirito Santo's side and Slot might want to make this change with the upcoming fixture list in mind. Chiesa, moreover, will know AC Milan better than anyone else in Liverpool's squad and could be a wildcard worth slapping on the table.

It would be a bold call, but Slot has already shown his ruthlessness (looking at you, Quansah), and Salah might be the better for it, rested and thus restive ahead of the weekend's Premier League clash.

9 AM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai flattered to deceive last time but he's enjoyed a largely successful start to the Slot era. Wastefulness in front of goal aside, he's highly effective, with energy and driven performances that enable the success of those around him, such as...

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz. The Colombian tore Manchester United to shreds two weeks ago but looked a shell of himself against Forest (annoying trend here, isn't there).

He's as tenacious as he is tireless - and he could run for days. However, he only won two out of seven duels and lost all three dribbles, so will now need to raise his game once again.

11 CF - Cody Gakpo

Time to put Diogo Jota on the bench. Candidly, the Portugal international has been a bit below par across his past couple of outings, and while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez were uninspiring against the Tricky Trees, off the bench, neither has started a game in 2024/25 for Liverpool.

Slot will probably go for Gakpo, who ebbs and flows in Liverpool red but has actually scored 23 goals and claimed nine assists across just 43 starting roles.

Hailed for his "special skill set" by Klopp's former assistant manager Pep Lijnders, he needs to now prove himself, lest he end up spending another season in a utility role.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full: (GK) Alisson; (RB) Trent Alexander-Arnold, (CB) Jarell Quansah, (CB) Virgil Van Dijk, (LB) Andy Robertson; (CM) Ryan Gravenberch, (CM) Curtis Jones; (RW) Federico Chiesa, (AM) Dominik Szoboszlai, (LW) Luis Diaz; (CF) Cody Gakpo.