Celtic are thought to be closing in on the signing of an "absolute terror" alongside Kieran Tierney in the January transfer window, following a significant update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Celtic transfer news

Mathias Kvistgaarden has been linked with a move to Parkhead this month, with the 22-year-old Brondby forward considered an ideal replacement for the departing Kyogo Furuhashi. He has scored 10 goals in just 12 starts in the Danish Superliga so far this season.

Meanwhile, Celtic are believed to have held talks with Jota over a return to the club, with the attacking ace leaving the club to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in 2023, prior to moving to Rennes last year. This wouldn't be a swap deal involving Kyogo, however, with the Japanese star on the verge of moving to the Ligue 1 outfit.

Lennon Miller is one of the most exciting young players in the Scottish Premiership currently, and he has been linked with a move to the Hoops numerous times in recent months. The Motherwell midfielder has already made 63 appearances for his current club, scoring five goals and registering 14 assists, all while still only being 18 years of age.

Then, of course, there's Tierney, who is expected to return to Celtic on loan during the current transfer window, prior to moving back to the club on a permanent basis in the summer, signing a pre-contract agreement in the process.

Celtic set to complete signing of "absolute terror"

According to Romano on X on Thursday, Celtic are set to re-sign former player Jota in an £8.4m deal, bringing him in after the imminent exit of Kyogo.

Many Hoops fans will rightly be excited about seeing the return of Jota to the club this month, considering what a popular figure he was first time around.

The 25-year-old provided 54 goal contributions (28 goals and 26 assists) in 83 matches, providing so much attacking quality, and writer John McGinley once said of him: "Jota was an absolute terror there. Work rate, skill, strength and the right decision at the end. What a player."

With Kyogo leaving Celtic, it is imperative that a new attacker comes in, and while not an out and out centre forward, Jota could be a fantastic addition to Brendan Rodgers' squad midway through the season.

The Portuguese knows the club well, so it shouldn't be an issue growing accustomed to his surroundings, and if he can hit the ground running from the off, any supporters who were angry at him leaving in 2023 will swiftly change their opinion.

Related Celtic now ready to make a move for £8m Jota alternative to replace Kyogo It could be one in and one out at Parkhead in the coming days, as Celtic eye a new striker.

At this point, it would be a huge shock if the return of Jota wasn't sealed sooner rather than later, in what will hopefully be a memorable, and longer, second spell at Parkhead.