Manchester United were very busy adding players to their squad over the summer, but it appears they are not stopping there as they are now being backed to complete a £30 million deal in January, according to a new report.

The summer transfer window was the first chance INEOS had to put their stamp on Old Trafford, and even though they added five excellent players to their squad, it appears they still want to add more, now being linked with a move for two midfielders in 2025.

The Red Devils are said to be interested in bringing Angel Gomes back to Old Trafford, as the player will become a free agent at the end of this season. The midfielder is of interest to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur as well. Gomes would be free to talk to any club outside of France in January, as he can sign a pre-contract agreement, and he is said to be looking to get £150,000 a week on his next deal.

As well as Gomes, United are still interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to a new report. The Premier League side were linked with the player during the summer and were said to have made an offer of £43 million to sign Ederson, but it was turned down. This new update states that as well as United, Newcastle are also eyeing a deal for Ederson, as well as Barcelona and Juventus.

But they are not the only midfield targets that United are lining up, as a journalist is now backing the Red Devils to sign a £30 million player in January.

Journalists backs Man Utd to sign Chris Rigg in January

Journalist Graeme Bailey has told United in Focus that he believes Man United will sign Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg in January. Bailey states that he "expects that to be done" when it comes to United signing Rigg in a deal that could cost them around £20-30 million, claiming he is being targeted for a first-team role.

“I actually think he will probably end up at United; that’s the crux of it, and I think they are pushing hard. United are huge fans of him; they like him a lot. Basically, it will come down to the player himself when it comes time to do a deal for him – I personally expect that to be done in January.

“We are going to see the battle emerge in the coming weeks and months, and United are firmly in the mix. But it may not even be in England, as Dortmund likes him as well; wherever he wants his next club to be, he will have that option. We are talking £20m-£30m for Chris Rigg. He’d be a first-team signing.”

Chris Rigg's Sunderland stats Apps 30 Goals 3 Assists 0

Rigg is just 17 years old and has come through the academy at the Stadium of Light, but despite his age, he broke through into the first team last season and has remained there ever since, playing a crucial role in the Black Cats' surge into the early promotion picture this season.