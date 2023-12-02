Chelsea have quickly become one of the most unpredictable sides in the Premier League. Whilst they became the team to end Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten start to the season with a 4-1 thrashing, before they earned points against both Arsenal and champions Manchester City in games they could have won, the Blues were eased past by Newcastle United and have suffered defeats against Brentford and Nottingham Forest this season. If any side have been the definition of inconsistent, it is Mauricio Pochettino's.

The Blues will be well aware of the issues that they face, however, and have reportedly already turned their attention towards future transfer windows, with one journalist delivering a positive verdict on one specific defensive target.

Chelsea transfer news

It's a rare day when Chelsea aren't in the headlines for their transfer activity, especially since the arrival of Todd Boehly and that looks set to only continue. During the summer transfer window, the Blues attempted to rebuild by bidding farewell to the likes of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz to make room for incomings such as Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku. That rebuild is yet to have any success though, and the London giants have been left needing further reinforcements. They have at least been given a positive verdict on one target, however.

Speaking to the Simon Phillips Substack, one reporter claimed that Marc Guehi would be keen on a move to Chelsea: “Chelsea have sold a lot of home-grown talent already, they have to have a certain amount. Crystal Palace have been really clear that they want to do no business until after the Euros. That’s what their line is. Marc Guehi would be very keen to join in the first team and play for Chelsea. SO that’s something that’s definitely got legs. It’s one to watch out for.”

Guehi, of course, began his career as an academy graduate at Chelsea before finding his feet away from Stamford Bridge, meaning that a return now that he is an established Premier League player may feel somewhat fitting. It does look as though the Blues will have to wait until late next summer before any deal can potentially get done.

"Excellent" Guehi deserves big move

Not only is Guehi now an established Premier League defender, he is now an England international who looks increasingly likely to get a place on the plane for Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad. Guehi's stats show that he is more than ready for a big move too.

Player Tackles Won Blocks Interceptions Clearances Marc Guehi 10 14 12 59 Thiago Silva 7 12 12 48 Axel Disasi 2 10 4 33

It's no surprise, given how well Guehi has performed, that Southgate has had nothing but good things to say. The England boss told Channel 4: “Marc has been excellent. He has really in every game he has shown great composure. His defending has been good. He has taken what I have seen for his club into international and we all know that is not straight forward but he is really looking like a top player.”