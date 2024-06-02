A Premier League star is likely to choose to sign for Chelsea this summer ahead of Manchester United, according to one journalist.

Chelsea transfer rumours

Another transfer window, another big spend from Chelsea? The west Londoners have become accustomed to splashing the cash since Todd Boehly took over, with around £420m spent on signings during the 2023/24 season. The campaign prior, meanwhile, saw the Blues bring in a number of players for around £590m. Spending over £1b in two seasons is quite a feat but the club are seemingly not done on the transfer front despite their big squad and major spending.

Ahead of Enzo Maresca's arrival, his new side have seemingly been quite active on the transfer front already. Chelsea want Brest defender Bradley Locko, they are reportedly eyeing a move for former Leeds United winger Raphinha and may look to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are interested in signing Georgiy Sudakov, who currently plies his trade with Shakhtar Donetsk, for whom he is regarded as one of their most important players.

Journalist confident £60m star will pick Chelsea over Man Utd

Now, a long-term target has been tipped to make the move to the Emirates in the coming months. The player in question? Crystal Palace's Michael Olise.

Last week, it was reported that Arsenal were the side leading the race for the 22-year-old. However, it appears that it is Chelsea and Manchester United who will battle it out for the winger's signature this summer, with the former looking to have the advantage over United at present.

Discussing Chelsea transfer news recently, journalist Simon Phillips told Caught Offside that he has heard confidence Olise will pick Chelsea over the Red Devils: “I’m hearing more and more winger noise from sources, and the two names I’m hearing the most is Michael Olise and Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United.

“Olise is a long-term club target now with Joe Shields driving the move. A second source has now added more confidence that Olise will pick Chelsea over Manchester United, following on from my top source saying that last week. We will have to see how that one unfolds in the next days/weeks.”

Olise is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2027 but is reported to have a release clause of around £60m. While that is a large sum, Chelsea have proven under Boehly that they are more than willing to spend in order to get their targets, even if they do not have Champions League football. Olise is also Premier League-proven, having scored 10 and assisted six in 19 league outings for the Eagles across 2023/24. Two of those goals came during Palace's 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United in May, giving the Manchester outfit a close-up look at the talent they are vying to sign alongside Chelsea.