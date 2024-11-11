Sky Sports journalist Alan Myers has dropped a key update regarding Everton's business in the January transfer window, with supporters likely to be excited.

Everton badly in need of new signings

The Blues' Premier League season continues to be underwhelming, even though results for Sean Dyche's side have picked up a little after a dreadful start to the campaign. On Saturday afternoon, Everton played out a turgid 0-0 draw away to West Ham, with those tuning in of the opinion that it was one of the dullest games of the season so far. While a point away from home is never bad, it was further proof of the Merseysiders' lack of quality, and why new signings are needed in January.

Plenty of players are being linked with a move to Goodison Park, with Fenerbahce and Nigeria right-sided ace Bright Osayi-Samuel one figure who has been backed to head to Merseyside. Primarily a right-back, he has completed 89.7% of his passes in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Another potential right-back addition for Everton is Brighton ace Tariq Lamptey, who has struggled for regular Premier League action this season, appearing for just 10 minutes in the competition. A January transfer could be on the cards, with a move elsewhere possibly suiting all parties. Now, a positive update has dropped regarding how busy the Blues' next transfer window will be.

Responding to a message on X, Myers dropped a positive 10-word update on Everton's January business, hinting that he is expecting a busy month with at least a couple of signings made: "Too early to say, at least two I would say."

This will be music to the ears of many Blues fans, at a time when added quality is needed throughout the squad, particular in the attacking third of the pitch. Dyche's side have only scored 10 goals in their first 11 league games of the season, highlighting their lack of firepower, so the hope is that they focus on providing more creativity and goals. Alan Shearer summed up the lack of entertainment value on show in Everton's stalemate against West Ham over the weekend.

"Dreadful. Even the cameras were panning in on people in the stadium yawning, bored, just like I was. It was the worst game of football I’ve seen in a long time. And the standard from both teams was terrible."

While Everton are still 16th in the table, and not in severe danger of being relegated this season, the club needs to reach a stage where the threat of heading to the Championship isn't even a thing, with loftier ambitions on the horizon instead.

For that to happen, Dyche needs to be backed by The Friedkin Group, though, who must give him the funds to strengthen his squad, both in January and at the end of the season, ahead of the move to Bramley Moore Dock.