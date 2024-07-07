Leeds United could yet be involved in a potential £40m piece of business during the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites suffered the agony of missing out on promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season, losing in the play-off final to Southampton. They will again go into the 2024/25 campaign as one of the favourites to go up, but Daniel Farke will know the importance of making important new signings.

Couhaib Driouech has been linked with a summer move to Leeds, with the 22-year-old Excelsior attacker seen as an ideal replacement for current Elland Road star Wilfried Gnonto, with the Italian potentially moving on to pastures new.

While Archie Gray moving to Tottenham has been disappointing for Whites fans, Joe Rodon completed a permanent move from the north London club. Elsewhere, Gent ace Jordan Torunarigha is viewed as a possible candidate to come in and partner him at the heart of Farke's defence.

Away from incomings, there is also the constant threat of certain influential figures moving on in the current transfer window along with Gray, including the likes of Illan Meslier, Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Gnonto. A new update has now dropped regarding one such figure.

Speaking to The Boot Room, Jacobs admitted that Summerville could still leave Leeds this summer, with the Whites demanding up to £40m for his services, at which point they would likely accept an offer:

"I still wouldn’t rule out a move for Crysencio Summerville who will be available for between £35-40m. Because Leeds sold Archie Gray they are in a stronger position to try to rebuff it, but I’m told that if the player said he wanted to leave for a big Premier League club like Chelsea then Leeds wouldn’t stand in his way."

At this point, it would be a surprise if Summerville was still a Leeds player when next season gets underway, considering he may feel he is at a level where he should be playing in a top league following his exploits last term.

The Dutchman was voted the Championship's best player for the past season, scoring 20 goals and chipping in with nine assists in the competition. Farke is also a big admirer of the winger, saying of him: "His reaction, not just in possession, because he’s an outstanding creative player, we know this, but also how hard he worked for the team. This is exactly what we need and many compliments to him."

Should Summerville move on, it is imperative that Leeds get every last penny for him, making sure they receive the desired £40m and use it to bring in a number of important additions.

However, it would still be preferable for the Whites to keep hold of their star performer, in what would be a huge boost ahead of another promotion charge in the Championship.