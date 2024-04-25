Celtic have received an injury update regarding "incredible" Parkhead star Daizen Maeda, according to an update from a Hoops writer, who has had confirmation from Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic injury latest

Celtic have reached a critical point in their season, having a three-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership, as the most important point in the campaign approaches. There is no doubt that Rodgers' men have the advantage in the title race, with Rangers suffering some poor results in recent weeks, but a slip-up from the league leaders could change things again.

The Hoops haven't had too many injuries to contend with in recent times, acting as a welcome boost for the manager, but Maeda is one of those who has been unavailable. The Japanese has five goals and two assists to his name in the league this season, and while those numbers aren't the most prolific, his hustle and bustle make him a key player.

There were even worries that Maeda's season could be over, and last week, Rodgers admitted that he had no idea when he could return, saying: "Daizen is still out. We just have to see over the remainder of the weeks left to see if he plays any part, but certainly won’t be tomorrow."

Liam Scales was another player who had been out injured, but he made a pleasing return to the fold in last weekend's thrilling Scottish Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen.

Celtic receive Maeda injury boost

Taking to X, Craig from CeltsAreHere claimed that Maeda could return from injury for Celtic as early as next week, following a Q&A with Rodgers at a club event:

"Rodgers did take part in a Q&A for an investors lounge event. I’ve had it confirmed by two people in attendance Rodgers did say Maeda is back running already and could be back as early as next week."

This is a massive boost for Celtic, considering Rodgers indicated that he could still be out for a number of weeks, as mentioned above. The 26-year-old is now such an experienced player for the Hoops, with his tally of two Scottish Premiership titles showing that he knows how to get over the line once the business end of the season arrives.

Meanwhile, Rodgers himself will be well aware of how important it is having Maeda back involved for the remaining few matches, saying of his player back in September: "He does the running of two men, he is absolutely incredible and I was so happy for him that he got his goal. He was so good on the day for us."

Whether Maeda manages to force his way back into the starting lineup upon his return remains to be seen, but having him as a substitute could be such a potent weapon up against tiring legs, especially if a goal is needed.