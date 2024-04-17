A promising Rangers injury update has emerged ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee on Wednesday evening, shared on social media by journalist Joshua Barrie.

Rangers face huge clash with Dundee

The Gers suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat away to Ross County last weekend, in a result that could ultimately prove to be so costly come the end of the season. At half-time, it looked as though Philippe Clement's side were on their way to another victory, leading 1-0, but the manner in which they fell apart was a real concern.

Having drawn 3-3 at home to Celtic as well, the importance of victory away to Dundee in midweek cannot be downplayed, having allowed the Hoops an advantage in the Scottish Premiership title race.

They now have a four-point lead at the top of the table, but Rangers' game on Wednesday will give them the chance to narrow the gap to just one. Going into the match, there are still injury concerns for Clement, with a number of players unavailable for yet another hugely important game. That includes the likes of Ridvan Yilmaz, Oscar Cortes and Ryan Jack, meaning they won't be at full strength for their midweek showdown.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Barrie claimed that Yilmaz won't be out injured in the long-term, even though he is out of the Dundee game, providing quotes from Clement's pre-match press conference in the process:

"Clement is confident Ridvan won't be out long-term but can't put a timeframe on his return yet. 'I'm sure it's not going to be long-term, he's on the pitch training individually.'"

This has to be considered good news for Rangers, even though they won't be able to call upon the services of Yilmaz on Wednesday night, considering there will have been fears about him potentially being out for the rest of the season.

The Turk hasn't featured for the Gers since the middle of the March, playing in the 1-0 defeat at home to Benfica in the Europa League, and Clement needs him back in the fold as soon as possible. That has only heightened because of Borna Barisic's form, with the left-back taken off early in the loss to Ross County, being handed a three-out-of-10 rating in the process.

It is important that Rangers don't rush Yilmaz back prematurely - fielding an under-cooked player is something that won't be of any help to anyone - but the hope is that he is fit and available for the end of the season, coming back into the team and playing his part in what could be a memorable Scottish Premiership title triumph for Clement and his players.

For now, three points at Dundee simply have to be taken, closing the gap on Celtic and ensuring that the Gers' slight blip in recent matches comes to an end sooner rather than later.