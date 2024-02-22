West Ham's rumoured interest in former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is refusing to go away, and it is believed their chances of appointing him may be even greater after some news this week.

Time is running out for under-fire boss David Moyes to convince both club hierarchy and supporters that he is the right man to take them forward.

Moyes put an end to their near-40-year wait for a piece of major silverware last season, guiding West Ham to a Europa Conference League triumph in Prague, but their league form has been average at best since 2022.

West Ham flirted with relegation last season and have endured a torrid start to 2024, winning zero games in all competitions so far as the pressure piles on Moyes to turn things around quickly.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

The Scotsman's contract expires this summer, and it is believed West Ham have been assessing managerial alternatives to Moyes, including Tuchel. There are some hopes that West Ham could sway Tuchel into a return to London, following a successful stint with Chelsea, where he won the Champions League in 2021.

Some big news came to light on the 50-year-old's future at current club Bayern this week as well, with the Bavarians deciding to part company this summer as they find themselves far behind Bayer Leverkusen in the race for Bundesliga title glory.

"In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer," said FC Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

"Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024/25 season. Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga."

In light of this decision, journalist Dean Jones has dropped a teasing hint about the prospect of West Ham hiring Tuchel after all.

Journalist drops teasing Tuchel to West Ham hint

He says Tuchel to West Ham may just "fall into place" following this statement, suggesting his move to the London Stadium is a real possibility.

Despite his tenure at Bayern ending somewhat unceremoniously, Tuchel has still been praised for being an "unbelievable manager" by players to have worked under him - like defender Ben Chilwell.

"As players we have full confidence in the manager - we know we’re not going to get a better manager here. I’m not just saying it. He’s an unbelievable manager in all aspects and I think he has a lot of trust in us as well," Chilwell said.

"Now there is that stability, everything that could have potentially been tricky last season has all been resolved, so it’s up to us to work and try to get that consistency on the pitch, which is only going to happen if we put the work in away from match days."