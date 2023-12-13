Leeds United could look at more than one signing in the January window, according to an exciting claim made by a journalist.

Leeds eyeing left-back move

The Whites are currently short of left-back options under Daniel Farke ahead of a busy period in the Championship after Sam Byram suffered a hamstring injury at Blackburn Rovers that is expected to keep him out for three weeks. Junior Firpo is already sidelined with another injury of his own, and reports have suggested that he is a target for former side Real Betis heading into 2024.

Farke has recently hinted at bringing in a new left-back, with Phil Hay saying the manager “was thinking about that even before Byram/Firpo got injured”. However, adding to the club’s full-back ranks may not be the only idea for the 49ers Enterprises and co, with more than one loan spot available at Elland Road.

Talking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones was speaking about the possibility of two loan moves being made by Leeds in January that could help them get promoted. Jones said that alongside a left-back, “there's always going to be the tendency to go for an attacker”.

“If there is space for Leeds to do two loans, then it is something they should be looking to do. You probably feel that if Firpo, for example, does end up moving on, one of the best ways to replace him in that squad, for now, is to bring in a loan signing and then look at it again in the summer and see where you are.

“There are a couple of spots available to bring loans in, and when you think about how well somebody like Joe Rodon’s done, that's what you have to strive for again. The loan market is a fantastic opportunity for a team in Leeds' current position. The January market is always better for loans than for permanent deals. If Leeds can get this right, they’ll be right in the promotion mix, and they can get themselves up. So, there’s probably going to be a Firpo-type replacement, and then there's always going to be the tendency to go for an attacker that can somehow add some goals into the mix.”

Leeds' attacking options

Goals haven’t been a major problem for Leeds this season, with Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Jol Piroe and Georginio Rutter establishing themselves as Farke’s preferred front four. Alongside the quartet, the Whites also have the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Patrick Bamford and Jaidon Anthony to call upon, as well as youngsters Joe Gelhardt and Mateo Joseph.

However, if the right opportunity presents itself, adding two new faces in January could be just what is needed for the second half of the season as Leeds continue to chase down Leicester City and Ipswich Town. It may prove to be a busy start to 2024, and hopefully, by the end of the year, Farke and Leeds will be back in the Premier League, going from strength to strength.