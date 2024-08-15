One journalist's sources appear to believe that Arsenal could do something "big" in the transfer window before summer deadline day, and it would be after the Gunners conclude their lengthy chase for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Arsenal in ongoing talks to sign Merino from Sociedad

Merino has been at the centre of talks regarding a potential move to Arsenal for quite some time, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that they've been in negotiations for weeks.

The Spaniard, who helped his country to glory at Euro 2024, scoring the winner against host nation Germany in the quarter-finals, could leave Sociedad for an astute price considering he has now entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Merino has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal as sporting director Edu Gaspar and the transfer team attempt to finalise a potential £21 million deal for him.

The 28-year-old bagged eight goals and five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for Sociedad last season, making him an enticing midfield option for manager Mikel Arteta and one who can complement star man Declan Rice.

Arsenal's opening fixtures of the new Premier League season Team Date Wolves (home) August 17 Aston Villa (away) August 24 Brighton (home) August 31 Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22

Once, or if, they seal a deal for Merino - attention will turn to who could follow the former Newcastle United midfielder to London Colney. There are reports suggesting Arsenal could make a late attempt to bring in a new forward after Merino, but it is unclear as of now as to who the main target could be.

In any case, they've been urged to make one signing in particular before the new Premier League season kicks off - a prolific new striker. Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna says Arsenal need a new forward in the mould of Olivier Giroud, and he could yet get his wish in the coming weeks.

Journalist expects Arsenal to make "big" signing after Merino

Speaking on KS1TV, via TBR, journalist Steve Kay has shared what his sources expect from Arsenal in the crunch phase of this window. Indeed, he's been told Arsenal could attempt to make a "big" signing after concluding their Merino deal.

“I’m expecting a midfielder to come in and I’m expecting someone up front to come in," said Kay.

"I have a funny feeling they’re working on something big, I have this sneaky feeling from speaking to people and how we’ve been doing our business, people I’m talking to seem to think something big is going to happen."