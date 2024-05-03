Sheffield Wednesday have received a big injury boost regarding two important players ahead of the weekend trip to Sunderland, according to reliable journalist Joe Crann.

Sheffield Wednesday face huge clash with Sunderland

The Owls have enjoyed a stunning recovery under Danny Rohl since the young German came in as manager, having looked doomed in the Championship earlier in the campaign, struggling badly under former boss Xisco Munoz.

Instead, destiny is now in their own hands in the relegation battle, having battled their way out of the drop zone through strong team and individual performances, helped in part by last weekend's superb 3-0 win at home to promotion-chasing West Brom.

On Saturday, Wednesday's season reaches its conclusion with a trip to Sunderland, knowing that a draw will be good enough to ensure they are definitely in the Championship for another season. Defeat for Rohl's side could easily still be enough, too, depending on how Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle fare, particularly the former.

They are at home to Norwich City and Hull City respectively, neither of which will be easy assignments, so the expectation is that the Owls end the day still in the second tier of English football. There will be key players all over the pitch for the visitors on Saturday lunchtime and a positive injury update has emerged regarding two important figures.

Sheffield Wednesday given big injury boost

Taking to X on Thursday, Crann claimed that Michael Ihiekwe and Ian Poveda could be back in contention for Wednesday's trip to Sunderland, having returned to training: "Could have both Michael Ihiekwe and Ian Poveda back for the trip to Sunderland after they trained this week - Danny Rohl says that practically everyone is available now."

This is a massive shot in the arm for Wednesday ahead of what has now become their most important game of the season, with both Ihiekwe and Poveda key players for them at different times throughout the campaign.

Ihiekwe is arguably one of the Owls' most influential defenders, featuring in 25 Championship matches this season and averaging 2.9 aerial duel wins per game. Whether he is deemed to be fit enough to start remains to be seen, but just having him as a potential option is a significant boost.

Meanwhile, Poveda has come in on loan from Leeds United in January and added more of a threat in attack, even though he has only assisted once in 10 appearances. Rohl has admitted that he liked what he saw from the off with the winger, saying: "He was on fire to come here, for some players it was not the easiest decision.

"To come to the bottom of the league, it’s different than playing for Leeds and going for promotion. But he was immediately convinced by this, and it gave me a really good feeling."

There is no reason for Rohl to make any changes to the team that won so handsomely against West Brom last time around, but if Ihiekwe and Poveda are in contention, all it does is give the manager an even greater wealth of options at the Stadium of Light.