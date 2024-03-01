West Ham are thought to be keen on an "underrated" Premier League manager as David Moyes' future remains a hot topic of discussion.

Moyes divides opinion as West Ham apparently offer new deal

The Scotsman could leave at the end of this season, following over four successful years in the West Ham dugout.

Taking over amid their 2019/2020 relegation battle, Moyes eventually steered them to safety and went to guide West Ham to European qualification in each of his full seasons as manager.

Perhaps his biggest highlight was helping West Ham to their first major trophy since the 1980s last year, with the Hammers clinching a Europa Conference League after a memorable night in Prague.

David Moyes' stats at West Ham this season Number (via FootyStats) Points per game 1.65 Win percentage 48.65% Goals per game 1.51 Conceded per game 1.57

However, there have been some complaints over Moyes' style of play and their league form since the summer of 2022 has been pretty dwindling overall. West Ham's manager, though, did come out this time last week to suggest that the club have offered him a new contract - and he is the one delaying an extension.

"I've had really good conversations with the owners, with David Sullivan and Karren Brady," said Moyes on signing a potential new contract. "There's a contract there for me and I'm the one deciding I want to wait until the end of the season. There are plenty of reasons [to wait]. I've got to make sure it's the right thing for the club, for me and my family. I've spoken to the board. I've had a fabulous four years. We'll sort it out but I'm happy to wait."

The 60-year-old's deal expires at the end of this season, so West Ham have been exploring alternative managers to Moyes for 2024/2025.

West Ham eyeing potential Gary O'Neil move

A name who hasn't been regularly mentioned is Wolves boss Gary O'Neil, despite the Englishman's excellent job at Molineux this season.

Journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, now claims that West Ham have their eyes on O'Neil and are admirers of the tactician - who has guided Wolves to a solid position in the table and also kept Bournemouth safely afloat during his time there.

“Now that Wolves are getting towards the stage where they are safe, I guess the fear isn't over whether Gary O'Neil is good enough to be their manager. The fear might begin to be whether they are going to be able to keep hold of O’Neil now," said Jones.

“At the moment, we're getting towards the stage where West Ham are going to be looking for a new manager. While Gary O'Neil isn't going to be the top target for them, I have heard that he is somebody they like.

“I would be surprised if he didn't at least crop up on a list of names if and when Moyes does end up losing his job, so that is one to keep in mind. As soon as he starts getting linked to West Ham, I think Wolves fans will suddenly love him even more and want him to stay.”

The 40-year-old has been called "underrated" by sections of the media, and quite rightfully so.