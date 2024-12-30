Reliable journalist Lewis Steele has revealed that he has spoken to Joe Gomez about his injury suffered in Liverpool's 5-0 victory away to West Ham over the weekend.

Gomez injured in superb Liverpool win

The Reds picked up three more precious points in the Premier League on Sunday evening, thumping the Hammers at the London Stadium to move eight points clear at the top of the table. It was another mesmerising performance from Mohamed Salah, who scored once and assisted twice, while Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Joto also found the back of the net.

It was an almost perfect day for Arne Slot's Liverpool side, who have found top form at just the right time, but a hamstring injury to Gomez was the one clear negative on the day. The 27-year-old limped off during the first half, having to be replaced by Jarell Quansah, understandably leading to concern.

With Ibrahima Konate already out after suffering a knee injury back in November, Virgil van Dijk and Quansah are the Reds' only two available centre-backs currently, ahead of a busy run of fixtures in January.

Taking to X, Steele explained that he spoke to Liverpool defender Gomez after getting injured, admitting that the severity of the hamstring issue isn't known yet.

Losing Gomez at this point is a real setback for Liverpool, especially as the Englishman was enjoying a sustained run in the team in the absence of Konate, producing some excellent displays in recent weeks. The defender, who is now the Reds' longest-serving current player, has started six Premier League matches this season, and has made nine appearances in total in the competition, averaging 2.1 clearances per game.

Meanwhile, Slot has made it clear how much he appreciates the Liverpool ace, hailing his attitude and willingness to be a patient squad player at times: “Joe is patient in a good way, he always makes sure he is ready whenever the club or his teammates need him, and that is special when it comes to his mentality because not many players can do this for so many years that he has done this."

Hopefully, Gomez's layoff isn't too lengthy, but considering he has a hamstring injury, it is easy to envisage him being out for around a month once the scan is done. The fact that he has been an injury-prone player throughout his career may not help matters either, in terms of the speed of his recovery.

This offers Quansah a great chance to prove his worth, though, at least while Konate is still absent, with the Englishman struggling a little this season, including being substituted at half-time in Slot's first game in charge at Ipswich Town on the opening weekend of the season.