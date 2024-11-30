An “absolutely brilliant” Everton player is unlikely to be offered a new deal at the club, according to an update from reliable journalist Patrick Boyland.

The future of Sean Dyche at Goodison Park continues to be a big talking point currently, with the Englishman still struggling to convince the masses. Some of the Blues' football on show has left a lot to be desired, with back-to-back 0-0 draws away to West Ham and at home to Brentford in their last two matches proving to be dull affairs.

Sergio Conceicao has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Dyche, should Everton make the decision to relieve him of his duties soon. The 50-year-old was most recently in charge at Porto, departing earlier this year, and he won three Primeira Liga titles during his time there, among numerous other trophies.

A reunion with former Blues boss David Moyes has also been mooted, with the Scot without a club since leaving West Ham at the end of last season. His return could lead to a mixed reaction, but he did a superb job during his first spell.

There are doubts about how long certain players will remain with Everton, too, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin far from guaranteed to stay put at Goodison. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract, meaning a big decision will need to be made soon, in terms of whether the Merseysiders cash in on him in January, offer him an extension or lose him for free next summer.

According to The Athletic's Boyland, relayed by Goodison News, Everton will likely choose not to offer Michael Keane a new deal at the club, with the £80,000-a-week ace's current contract expiring at the end of the current campaign.

The 31-year-old is described as "one of the club’s highest earners", but he is "unlikely to be offered a comparable deal", with an offer not believed to be "forthcoming".

Next summer does feel like the right time for Keane's time as an Everton player to reach its conclusion, following seven years at the club since arriving from Burnley in the summer of 2017.

The centre-back has been a good servant for the Blues overall, with Jeff Stelling lauding his goal against Ipswich Town earlier in the season, saying: "It was a goal out of the top drawer. Any striker would have been proud of it – it was absolutely brilliant."

At 31, Keane isn't getting any younger, so the idea of handing him a contract extension when possibly past his best doesn't make a huge amount of sense. The fact that he would likely again demand high wages is another reason not to retain his services, too.

Everton may need to be looking at younger central defensive options to replace the Englishman, looking towards the future, one who could potentially partner Jarrad Branthwaite moving forward.