Tottenham may be in line for a "huge boost" behind-the-scenes if internal contract reports out of N17 come to fruition, says journalist Paul Brown.

Spurs form under Postecoglou this season

Barring a torrid November and some real injury problems this term, it's been quite a debut campaign in the dugout for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian, following his arrival from Celtic in June, made the best start of any new manager in Premier League history - winning eight out of his opening 10 top flight matches in charge.

His aggressive, high-octane style has won over both supporters and critics for the most part as Spurs contend for Champions League qualification. The feel good factor around Tottenham, and renewed faith in their manager, is a far cry from Antonio Conte's regrettable last few months in charge of the Lilywhites.

One of their star players in this period, Destiny Udogie, was recently awarded with fresh terms and a brand-new contract running until 2030. There have been reports that Spurs could tie down Son Heung-min after the Italian, with Postecoglou's captain really taking the mantle superbly from Harry Kane.

Fabrizio Romano has also suggested that young midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is in line for a new and improved deal as well. The 21-year-old is shining as one of Tottenham's surprise success stories of the campaign, often partnering the likes of Yves Bissouma to great effect in midfield.

Journalist moots "huge" potential boost after Son and Sarr news

Reporter Paul Brown, speaking to GiveMeSport this week, mooted a "huge boost" for Spurs if they do manage to secure both Son and Sarr to new deals.

The Tottenham duo are imperative cogs in Postecoglou's fluid attacking system, and Brown believes Spurs won't have an issue sealing new deals for Sarr and Son.

“They’ve both become really important players for Spurs. I don't think anyone saw just how important Sarr would become, but Son was always going to be a key player once Kane left," said Brown to GMS.

“I think being able to tie them both down long term would be a huge boost for Spurs and it doesn't look like that's going to be an issue, as they're both happy there. You can see that under Postecoglou players are playing with a smile on their faces again and I think getting them to sign long-term won't be an issue really."

After a difficult 2022/2023 under Conte, Son has especially found a new lease of life playing both out wide and more centrally at points this season. The 31-year-old appears to have rediscovered his panache, with Postecoglou praising the South Korean on more than one occasion.

“He’s been outstanding as a leader and as a player," said Postecoglou after his north London derby heroics in 2-2 draw.

“I’m so happy for him. When I talk about that great environment with the players, Sonny is leading that with Madders and Romero.”