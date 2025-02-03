A fresh update has now been forthcoming on Leeds United's hunt for a new striker in the final hours of the transfer window as Daniel Farke looks to bolster his ranks for the second half of the Championship season.

Leeds lay down Championship marker

Leeds put seven past a sorry Cardiff City side to maintain their spot at the top of the Championship in their most recent outing, with the thrashing of the Bluebirds helping them continue their record as the highest scorers in the division.

Farke's side are favourites to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League after play-off heartbreak last season, and also boast the best goal difference and the second-fewest goals conceded as things stand, despite a series of injuries in midfield threatening to derail their campaign.

Leeds United in the Championship Statistic League Rank Wins 18 2nd Goals scored 60 1st Goals conceded 19 2nd Goal Difference 41 1st

After the game, Farke admitted that his side were open to recruiting further in the January window despite their impressive form to date.

"We spoke quite openly about [how] I totally trust this group and if we go with this group, I'm confident that we can finish in a top position", the Leeds boss explained.

“But I think also it's our responsibility as key people in the club to explore if there is something that could improve the group a bit and make the probability higher that we are successful in the end. To find something where we think, okay, it's a good addition that's affordable, we will go for it, and if not, then not."

Now, one journalist has offered an update on their hunt for a striker.

Leeds striker latest

Heading into the final hours of the transfer window, Cameron Archer remains Leeds' priority signing, but there is little sign that Southampton will let him leave the club despite the Englishman struggling for game time at St Mary's.

The 23-year-old has started just 10 times so far this season, but is deemed an important squad player and that decision has forced Leeds to seemingly look elsewhere.

One player that hit the headlines was Chelsea youngster Marc Guiu, who arrived at Stamford Bridge for £5m in the summer but has failed to make an impression on their Premier League squad despite hitting six goals in six Conference League outings.

Leeds were linked with a potential move for the Spaniard on a temporary basis until the end of the season, with Chelsea thought to be considering letting him leave in search of additional game time away from west London.

However, a move to Elland Road seems unlikely, at least according to Ben Jacobs. The reporter explained that 'Leeds are not considering a loan move' for the former Barcelona youngster.

For Farke's side, it seems very much like it will be Archer or no-one on deadline day.