Celtic could be looking to make new signings in the January transfer window, but some "interesting" Hoops exit news could also come to fruition, according to an update from journalist Dean Jones.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops still find themselves in a strong position in the Scottish Premiership title race, even though Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell was a disappointing result. Fortunately, Rangers' dropped points by the same scoreline at Aberdeen means that no ground has been gained on Brendan Rodgers' side, who still hold an eight-point advantage at the top of the table, having played one game extra.

Celtic aren't firing on all cylinders, however, and the January transfer window will allow Rodgers to make new signings in key areas, should he feel the need to. A recent update suggests that the Hoops are looking to bring in three new players in January, one of which is a goalkeeper, creating more competition for places in the process.

There is also a chance that certain fringe players leave Parkhead midway through the season, and a key update has emerged regarding the future of one such individual.

James McCarthy expected to leave Celtic

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that James McCarthy's time as a Celtic player could come to an end in January, having struggled to feature regularly for some time.

"It'll be interesting to see what opportunities come along for James McCarthy in January. I certainly think we will be hearing of some links. He does feel like a forgotten man at Celtic right now, so I think that they have to consider what the future is going to look like and whether he's a part of it. I think it seems unlikely right now."

In truth, January feels like the right time for McCarthy's Celtic adventure to come to an end, considering how much he has struggled to be a key man under Rodgers, while Jones also suggested we could see Marco Tilio leave the club in search of game time.

This season, the 33-year-old hasn't played a single minute of action for the Hoops, highlighting his struggles, and incredibly, he hasn't actually featured in a single game for Celtic since last October, in a Scottish League Cup clash with Motherwell in 2022/23.

It is pointless keeping McCarthy around for any longer than January, especially as the former Everton man is earning £14,000 per week at Parkhead for essentially contributing next to nothing to the cause, and the hope is that another club come in for him in January.

James McCarthy's Celtic stats Total Appearances 27 Goals 0 Assists 1

At 33, McCarthy's best days looks to be behind him, however, so there may not necessarily be a long queue of clubs waiting to snap him up - the Celtic man has also been dogged by injuries down the years - but it makes sense for all parties for him to enjoy a new challenge during the autumn of his career.

McCarthy is conracted with the Hoops until the summer of 2025, but they need to sell him as soon as possible, rather than simply end up losing him on a free transfer when his deal eventually expires.