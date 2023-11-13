Highlights Casemiro is unlikely to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window and is expected to stay at the club until at least the end of the season.

Despite some ups and downs in his performances this season, Casemiro is still considered a valuable player and a born winner who can contribute both offensively and defensively.

While there may be interest from Saudi Arabia, Casemiro's profile is more likely to attract attention in the summer rather than in January.

A "world-class" Manchester United ace's future at the club has been in doubt, and a big update has now been provided from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Man United transfer news

The Red Devils have had a very up-and-down season to date, with results actually proving to be better than performances, following four wins in their last five Premier League outings that has got them back into the top-four picture.

In fairness, some of the displays haven't been helped by constant injury problems at Old Trafford, and while Erik ten Hag shouldn't be blameless when it comes to the team's struggles, not having a host of key players can be used as a valid excuse by the Dutchman.

When the January transfer window opens, it could be that United look to add some quality to their squad, especially with so many important figures absent at the moment. The defence could be bolstered, for example, and highly-rated Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio has been linked with a move to the Red Devils.

On the flip side, there is always the risk that certain players could move on midway through the season, should they look for a fresh challenge and see their head turned by a move elsewhere.

Casemiro's Man Utd future

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs claimed that Casemiro is unlikely to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, despite interest from Saudi Arabia:

"Casemiro has been a name - like many others such as Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min - on a list of possible targets for 2024.

"But the indication at this point is that he wouldn't like to jump ship from Manchester United mid-season. The Saudi clubs, I think, will be looking for that type of profile in the summer rather than January."

Casemiro is one of many United players out injured currently, and while he has arguably looked like a faded force when he has played this season, losing him in January would still be considered a negative at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian is a born winner who still has plenty to bring to this Red Devils side, and Casemiro has scored four goals this season, showing what he can offer in the final third, as well as continuing to provide quality and work ethic in midfield.

This is someone who has been hailed as a "world-class" player by former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, and at 31 years of age, he still has some years left in the tank.

Man Utd's top goalscorers this season Total Rasmus Hojlund 5 Bruno Fernandes 4 Casemiro 4 Scott McTominay 3

It may be that Casemiro decides to leave United at the end of his season, but allowing him to move on in January makes very little sense, at a time when Tan Hag is already scrambling around to have as many squad options as possible.

The hope is that the Brazilian midfielder returns from injury a more refreshed individual than the jaded player on show earlier in the season, proving to be an instrumental figure in the second half of the campaign.