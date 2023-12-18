Manchester United will be acutely aware that the January transfer window is coming fast at Old Trafford and journalist Dean Jones has given an update on one rumour doing the rounds before the market opens for business.

Manchester United dig deep at Anfield...

Manchester United managed to dig deep at Anfield against high-flying Liverpool to record a credible 0-0 draw at Anfield despite fielding a depleted starting side that included the likes of Jonny Evans, Sofyan Amrabat and youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

Several key players were also missing from the bench against Jurgen Klopp's outfit, making the fact Erik Ten Hag's men took a result even more of an impressive feat. The Red Devils are now in seventh place in the Premier League table with 28 points from their first 17 matches in the division and find themselves six points outside the top four heading into their trip to face West Ham United on Saturday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, journalist Charlotte Duncker singled out Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans for special praise, given that the pairing managed to keep a clean sheet in their first league start together.

"That was their ninth centre-back pairing already this season, so to go to Anfield with Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane, who were starting a Premier League game together for the first time, and to come away with a clean sheet, with both of them putting in really good performances, is testament really to the way Manchester United performed."

Nevertheless, United's matchday squad yesterday was a beaming example of why reinforcements are needed in the North West come January and journalist Jones has now given an update regarding one mooted transfer scenario involving two players.

Earlier in the month, reports indicated that Borussia Dortmund would offer Manchester United the chance to sign Donyell Malen in January in the event Jadon Sancho departs Old Trafford. BILD journalist Christian Falk has also added extra context to the matter, claiming that a swap deal could happen involving the two players mentioned.

Donyell Malen goals and assists in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 22 Goals 6 Assists 2 Donyell Malen in-game statistics in 2023/24 - Bundesliga (Sofascore) Expected goals 4.61 Scoring frequency 173 minutes Shots per game 2.6 Shots on target per game 1.4 Big chances missed 3

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has now indicated that the Red Devils are trying their best to facilitate an exit for Sancho; however, he has suggested that any deal that would see Malen arrive in exchange would be fraught with difficulty.

Donyell Malen

Jones told the outlet: "There's a lot of reports around Sancho at the moment. But there's truth in it in a sense that representatives are trying to make something happen and they're trying to push an agenda and trying to force a transfer.

"But the actual likelihood of Jadon Sancho going to Dortmund and Donyell Malen coming the other away, that's so complicated and complex that it's just extremely unlikely. They really need to just focus on getting Sancho out and that's obviously where this is all coming from."