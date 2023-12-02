Journalist Dean Jones has revealed the January transfer window plans at Rangers, with a change in the club's recruitment structure also confirmed this week.

Rangers' summer signings struggle

The Gers have recruited some talented players in the last few years, though it's fair to say signings like Danilo, Cyriel Dessiers and Sam Lammers haven't quite taken Ibrox by storm since arriving in the summer. Improvements will need to be made in order to keep battling with rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table as the season goes on.

Plenty of recent transfer news has emerged regarding some potential upcoming business that could take place at the club, with Rangers linked with a move for former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi earlier this week. A free transfer in January could potentially on the cards for the 32-year-old, as he looks for a move away from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Jones reveals January transfer plans

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones claims that Rangers will make just a couple of signings in January, aiming for instant impact players only with a larger overhaul to come in the summer.

"It's always going to take some time to get this right. I think January will be about making a couple of changes. We won't see anything too spectacular or drastic. They want to make changes that can impact this season.

"Once we get to the summer, I'd expect more of an overhaul. I think that that's the moment when you have to buy into the vision and go all out to try and make it happen. But it's not easy in January, and it's probably not sensible to go into the market with all guns blazing."

This update comes after Rangers announced the appointment of Nils Koppen as the club's new Director of Football Recruitment, with a new approach arriving in the transfer department.

These are both really positive signs regarding the Gers' upcoming business, with Koppen's arrival providing Philippe Clement with a new colleague to work alongside when it comes to signing new players.

Someone like Hegazi could be a shrewd signing, for example, adding a huge amount of experience at the back-line ahead of the business end of the season, but additions further up the pitch are also needed, in terms of adding more firepower in the final third.

It could certainly be argued that Rangers won't quite be capable of going all the way this season, but if Clement's side can battle their way through the festive period this month and get to January still in touch with Celtic, there will be a fantastic chance to bring in new faces and improve further.

The arrival of Koppen could end up being as important as any transfer business that happens, with the 38-year-old's job set to be on "ensuring the club have a thriving player trading model, and leading the recently revamped scouting set-up at the Rangers Training Centre", according to Rangers' official website.