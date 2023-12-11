Arsenal have received a massive boost with the news that a "special" player has overcome an injury issue, according to a key fitness update from journalist Tom Canton.

The Gunners have had to make do without some important players already this season, even though their impressive squad depth still leaves them second in the Premier League table currently. Jurrien Timber's ACL injury has been one of the biggest setbacks for Arsenal in recent months, with the former Ajax man picking up the serious issue on his league debut for the club back in August.

He hasn't been the only absentee of late, however, with Emile Smith Rowe's woes continuing, as he finds it difficult to remain available for consistent periods of time. Takehiro Tomiyasu's calf injury is also a blow for Mikel Arteta, with the Japan international such a versatile performer across the defence, and Thomas Partey has been absent for some time.

Timber and Tomiyasu are not expected to return until the new year, while Partey could feature after the Liverpool match (Injury Return Dates). However, some positive fitness news has now emerged for the Gunners, in an update that will likely delight many supporters.

Arsenal handed Emile Smith Rowe boost

Taking to X on Monday, Canton confirmed that Smith Rowe is back in training with his Arsenal teammates, having returned to full fitness after injury.

"Emile Smith Rowe is HERE and training with Arsenal at London Colney. The England international has recovered from the knee problem that kept him out for some weeks. Whether he travels today is yet to be decided and depends on the session."

This is fantastic news, both for Arsenal and Smith Rowe himself, with the Englishman such a talented footballer who is capable of providing depth out wide and in central attacking midifeld roles. The 23-year-old can help ease the workload on Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, with Jamie Carragher lauding him in the past, saying:

"He's so exciting, the pace, moving with the ball. He's a special talent. He can pop up in different positions, he has that ability to play all four positions up top and that's a real bonus."

While Smith Rowe would struggle to find a way into Arsenal's strongest possible starting lineup at the moment, he is someone who could be such a valuable weapon off the substitutes' bench, with his tally of 18 goals and 12 assists in 102 appearances for the Gunners a solid return.

Six players similar to Emile Smith Rowe Age Club Mathias Olivera 26 Napoli Samuel Chukwueze 24 Milan Ante Rebic 30 Besiktas Leandro Trossard 29 Arsenal Marco Asensio 27 PSG Marcos Llorente 28 Atletico Madrid

In his 106 minutes of Premier League action, he has still managed to chip in with one assist, teeing up Eddie Nketiah in the 5-0 win at home to Sheffield United back in October.

Smith Rowe may take some time to fully get back into rhythm, but if he can avoid another injury setback and remain fit for the next several months, could be a gem in Arsenal's title challenge.