Reliable journalist Charles Watts says it is inevitable that a £30 million Arsenal player will pack his bags and leave the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal squad set for mini overhaul

Many fringe members of Mikel Arteta's squad face being sold ahead of next season, where the Gunners will be looking to contend for another Premier League title after coming within a whisker of Man City.

Indeed, to bolster Edu's transfer kitty, it is believed Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah are up for sale at Arsenal, while doubts surround the futures of both Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey.

The latter two earn a combined £465,000-per-week at Hale End, with Jesus' role in the first team somewhat diminished by Kai Havertz's exceptional form lately. Partey also has just one year left on his contract, and following a season of fitness issues/general lack of involvement compared to previous years, the Ghanaian could well depart.

Arsenal's best-performing players per 90 in the Premier League Average match rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Another player linked with the exit door is keeper Aaron Ramsdale, coming after a season on the bench and David Raya taking his number one spot. Signed for around £30 million from Bournemouth, the time for his departure may well be nearing.

Watts says Ramsdale is certain to leave Arsenal

Sharing news on the Englishman's future to CaughtOffside, Watts says Ramsdale is certain to leave Arsenal this summer, and it is a "matter of when". However, talk of a Newcastle agreement to sign Ramsdale is wide of the mark.

“The whispers around Aaron Ramsdale and Newcastle have been circling for some time now," said Watts, sharing a detailed update on Ramsdale's future.

"There has certainly been an expectation for the past couple of months that this is a move that could happen come the summer window, but I haven’t heard that anything has been agreed yet.

“Ramsdale was quick to rubbish talk of any agreement last week, but I do think he will be on the move at some point over the next couple of months. Obviously we have the Euros coming up and he will be away with England, so that could delay things and Arsenal also need to be confident that they can land a replacement before sanctioning any exit.

“But I do think both things will happen. It’s a matter of when Ramsdale leaves, not if.

“The key thing for Arsenal is getting value for money. I saw an initial fee of £15 million mentioned in reports last week and that is quite frankly ridiculous. Arsenal signed Ramsdale for nearly £30m two years ago and he has developed into a far better keeper since then.

“He’s still young, he’s homegrown, an established England international and has a long-term contract. Yes, interested clubs will know that Arsenal’s stance in any negotiations will be weakened somewhat given he is now clearly behind David Raya in the pecking order, but that shouldn’t mean the club should basically give him away. Ramsdale is a top class keeper and he’s shown that at Arsenal. When you look at what other keepers have moved for in the last couple of seasons, a bid of £15m shouldn’t even be one that Arsenal entertain.”