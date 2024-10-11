Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that Everton and the Friedkin Group are now pushing to retain the services of an "excellent" star in the January transfer window.

The future of Sean Dyche is one of the big talking points at Goodison Park currently, with the Englishman doing enough in the last couple of Premier League games to keep his job for the time being.

That hasn't stopped other managers being linked with replacing the 53-year-old, however, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst the latest name to be thrown into the hat. The Dutchman only took charge of Besiktas earlier this year, but he has emerged as a contender to come in.

In terms of new signings, DR Congo and VfB Stuttgart attacker Silas has been linked with a move to Everton, with the 26-year-old currently out on loan at Red Star Belgrade.

The Friedkin Group have reportedly made it clear what their overall plan is in January, with three positions being seen as priority areas to add depth. A new full-back is wanted, as well as a winger and a striker, with a lack of firepower in the final third still too evident this season.

Everton now want to keep "excellent" ace

Speaking to Geordie Boot Boys, Bailey claimed that Everton are now pushing hard to keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January, seemingly looking to tie the forward down to a new deal before the New Year.

"Everton’s situation is changing now with the change of ownership. They’re building towards this new stadium and they do not want to lose their best players – that includes Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He’s a very good player and has shown that this season. He would be very hard to replace.

"My understanding is that Everton are pushing hard to keep him now. The project they can offer him is different now, and that could be tempting for him. They’re trying to get it done before January. Newcastle will be very interested in his contract situation."

This is a hugely encouraging update for Everton supporters, considering what an important player the £100,000-a-week Calvert-Lewin is when he is fully fit and firing. He has scored two goals in seven league games this season, as well as winning a monstrous average of five aerial duels per game in the competition, and Dyche has lauded him, saying:

"I thought he was excellent. He's had a bit of illness. We're hopeful that has passed, he had it before the game, so I must commend him on that. His physical performance was outstanding, He's not quite over it but we hope it settles down a bit."

This update suggests that a new deal could be coming Calvert-Lewin's way, considering his current contract expires next summer, with the Englishman possibly liking the potential he could soon see under Friedkin.

Granted, the 27-year-old's injury problems are a concern, but retaining his services rather than losing him is the far more preferable option, especially considering he still has plenty of years left in him.