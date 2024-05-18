Newcastle United could choose to sell a "dangerous" player in a surprise decision this summer, according to an update from journalist Martijn Krabbendam.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are about to embark on a busy summer in the transfer market, with new signings expected to arrive and current players potentially moving on to new challenges.

Eddie Howe could decide that he needs a new goalkeeper at the end of the season, with Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili emerging as a possible option to bring in between the sticks. The 23-year-old is a talented young 'keeper, having made 35 starts in La Liga this season.

Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg has also been linked with a summer move to St James' Park, in what would be a controversial signing given the Black Cats' rivalry with Newcastle, and he is seen as a long-term partner for Lewis Miley in the middle of the park.

Defensive additions are also expected over the next few months, and one report has claimed that the Magpies are closing in on the double signing of Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly. The pair are currently at Fulham and Bournemouth respectively and will be out of contract in the summer. Both could bolster the quality and depth within the squad.

Newcastle could sell "dangerous" ace

In terms of sales on Tyneside, a claim about a current Magpies loanee has emerged which could point towards a summer departure.

Speaking on Dick Voormekaar Podcast Extra (via Sport Witness), Krabbendam claimed that Newcastle could look to sell Yankuba Minteh this summer, with the youngster, whom he rated at over €20m (£17.2m), currently enjoying a positive spell on loan at Feyenoord:

“Newcastle United is having a bit of trouble with Financial Fair Play rules, I heard this week. They might consider selling Minteh. Then Feyenoord has no chance. They just can’t afford that. He is worth more than €20m. That’s going to be some work to replace him."

Selling Minteh this summer would have to be considered a surprise, considering he is a young player who could yet have a bright future at Newcastle, with his current deal not expiring until 2028.

Former Premier League striker Pierre van Hooijdonk has waxed lyrical over the £4,300-a-week ace in the past, calling him "extremely dangerous", while Arne Slot, who manages him at Feyenoord and is about to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, has said:

"He certainly doesn’t lack self-confidence. His willingness to give everything is enormous. When we see his statistics, it is really impressive. Minteh ran more sprint meters against Ajax in an hour than many players in the two games. He is incredibly fast. And he wants it so badly."

Minteh has shown this season how much potential he has, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists in the Eredivisie, so it would still feel preferable for Newcastle to retain his services moving forward.

Another loan move next season could again make sense in terms of aiding his development, but if an offer comes in for him on a permanent basis, it appears as though the Magpies will consider it.