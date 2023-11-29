Newcastle United are looking to sign a stopgap for Sandro Tonali in January, and a move for an "excellent" midfielder could still happen, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Newcastle eyeing Tonali replacement

Ever since the Magpies were rocked by the news that Tonali has been banned for 10 months for betting offences, it has been clear that they badly need a replacement when the January transfer window arrives.

While Eddie Howe still has strong options in the middle of the park, from Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, squad depth will likely become more and more important as the season goes on, as legs begin to tire.

Newcastle have been linked with a plethora of players when it comes to filling the void left by Tonali, and the first-choice target arguably appears to be Kalvin Phillips, with the Manchester City and England man continually tipped to make a move to St James' Park.

The Magpies could also look to Saudi Arabia for potential additions, however, with both Ruben Neves and N'Golo Kante mentioned as possible solutions for Newcastle in the recent past. Whatever happens, at least one new midfielder is needed midway through the season, and now another name has been mentioned as an option to come in.

Newcastle could sign Gabri Veiga

Speaking on the Premier League All Access Podcast [via The Boot Room], Crook claimed that Newcastle could potentially sign Gabri Veiga in January, with the Spaniard currently playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

"I think they’re still worried with how they’re perceived, but it would be a surprise for me if they didn’t take at least one player from Saudi in January.

"It might not be Ruben Neves, Al-Hilal are keen to keep him. But Gabri Veiga was a player who was very much in their sights this summer and it was a bit of a surprise at such a young age that he went to Saudi, so I’d keep an eye on that one."

Veiga could be an interesting option for Newcastle, with the 21-year-old's move to Al-Ahli arguably raising eyebrows during the summer, due to his age and the fact that he had been flourishing so much for Celta.

Last season, the Newcastle transfer target scored 11 goals in 28 La Liga starts, showcasing his ability to provide end product from his attacking midfield role, and a future call-up to Spain's senior squad feels possible, considering he has won 14 caps for the Under-21s.

Gabri Veiga's Celta Vigo stats Total Appearances 56 Goals 11 Assists 4

Veiga isn't necessarily a like-for-like replacement for Tonali, with the current Magpies ace a more disciplined figure who often plays deeper, but if the chance to sign the ex-Celta star arrives, it is still a move that Howe should consider going through with.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has called the youngster an "excellent player who has something special", which is high praise from one of the most renowned bosses in the game, and he could decide that his time in Saudi Arabia hasn't been successful, instead making a speedy return to Europe and kicking on in his career.