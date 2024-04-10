Whilst the majority of Rangers' focus is transfixed on one of the most dramatic Scottish Premiership title races of the last 10 years, they look increasingly likely to green-light a sale in the summer transfer window.

The Gers' late 3-3 draw against Old Firm rivals Celtic was as dramatic as it could have been to ensure that the title is still in their hands as we approach the finish line this season. Now, as things stand, Rangers sit one point adrift of Celtic with one game in hand with potentially even more twists and turns to come.

Whilst the action takes place at Ibrox, however, those in Glasgow have already turned their attention towards Philippe Clement's first summer transfer window in charge. Already, the Gers have been linked with a permanent move for Fabio Silva, who is currently on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and a similar deal for Oscar Cortes. Both players have impressed on loan and a permanent move would be more than deserved this summer.

Alas, even if Rangers win the Scottish Premiership this season, departures may also be in the headlines, which could include a player who only arrived last summer.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Rangers are ready to sell Sam Lammers at a "huge" loss this summer amid interest from current loan club FC Utrecht. This comes after recent reports indicated that the Scottish giants are ready to accept offers for the forward who only arrived last summer for £3.5m from Atalanta.

Set to suffer a loss, Rangers will more than likely look back on their deal for Lammers as one to forget and perhaps one that will forever sum up the Gers' failure under Michael Beale. Starting fresh ever since with Clement, the former AS Monaco boss is clearly in a ruthless mood.

"Superb" Lammers needs permanent exit

It's a shame that things just haven't worked out for Lammers at Rangers. The 26-year-old arrived with plenty of potential in a move that received high praise from Heerenveen boss Kees van Wonderen, who said:

"What you get from him as a player is first and foremost a superb work ethic. He’s a left-footed striker and is good technically. He knows how to play an opponent and is a very clever guy. I can see him being a big success in Scotland. Rangers have signed a quality player who can make a big impact.”

That impact never came, however, and Lammers was forced to find his feet on loan at Utrecht instead where he has scored seven goals in 13 appearances. Following a solid loan spell, it remains to be seen just how much Rangers will get for their forward in a sale that seems destined to end in a financial loss for those at Ibrox.

Clement and co will simply be hoping to be too busy with title celebrations to worry about Lammers' likely summer departure.