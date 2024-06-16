Newcastle United are close to completing a transfer for a £20m-rated player, according to one journalist.

Newcastle transfer rumours

The Magpies finished in the Champions League places and reached the League Cup final in 2022/23. Their 2023/24 campaign, in comparison, was something of a letdown. They were plagued with injury issues, and this was very much reflected in the form across the season. The North East outfit were eventually able to put together a string of positive results to secure a 7th-place finish in the Premier League, but Manchester United's FA Cup triumph over Manchester City means that there will be no European football at St James' Park next term.

As a result, Eddie Howe and co are no doubt eager to strengthen this summer as they battle it out to once again secure Champions League football. Newcastle have already signed out-of-contract Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who is understood to have penned a five-year deal with the club.

In terms of potential signings still on the table, Ferran Torres has been linked with a move to St James' Park, with Barcelona potentially willing to move him on. Juventus' Samuel Iling-Junior has also been backed to join the Magpies before the 2024/25 season gets underway, while former Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi is believed to be of interest.

Newcastle close to signing "terrific" £20m player

Now, it appears Newcastle are close to completing their second signing of the summer following the capture of Kelly. The player seemingly on his way up north is Burnley and England shot-stopper, James Trafford.

The 21-year-old joined the Clarets from Manchester City last summer and endured a rough debut season at Turf Moor. Burnley were relegated from the Premier League with a -37 goal difference, while Trafford himself conceded 62 goals and kept just two clean sheets in 28 league outings across the past season.

Despite his struggles on the pitch, however, Trafford still looks to have a bright future ahead of him. He was named in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad before being cut earlier this month, while ex-Burnley boss Vincent Kompany labelled the keeper as "terrific" in December of 2023 after a 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

Newcastle are also apparently still a fan of Trafford despite his struggles in 2023/24 as according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Englishman is close to making a move to St James' Park, with a fee of £20m being asked for by the Clarets.

“There’s opportunism not just because Burnley have gone down but because they have lost their manager – Vincent Kompany,” Jacobs said via TBR.

“There would be a lot of interest there in moving to Fulham (for Jacob Bruun Larsen). The only downside there is that according to my information, James Trafford to Newcastle is getting quite close to being done. Burnley are pushing for a fee of £20m, and Burnley will be in a stronger position in the market.”