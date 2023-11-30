West Ham could be set for a real struggle without star winger Jarrod Bowen after news on his injury, says journalist Paul Brown.

Moyes loses Bowen to injury

The England winger returned home from international duty early last week after picking up a knee injury with Gareth Southgate's side.

Bowen, who has starred under manager David Moyes this season, even playing more centrally at points as a makeshift Michail Antonio alternative, is a sore miss on the field.

West Ham just about scraped past struggling Burnley at Turf Moor last weekend, with dramatic late goals from Dara O'Shea (OG) and Tomas Soucek sealing all three points in Lancashire.

The Hammers arguably lacked a cutting edge at points. Striker Antonio was also absent following his injury, forcing Moyes to start the out-of-favour Danny Ings up front before he opted to bring on promising young forward Divin Mubama.

Bowen could've been a viable option to lead the line place of both Mubama and Ings, but his knee injury ultimately forced him to sit out in a blow for Moyes.

West Ham's boss, sharing an update on Bowen in his pre-match press conference before Backa Topola, said the 26-year-old is still unavailable through injury and hasn't travelled to Serbia. Moyes said (via The Standard):

"Jarrod hasn't travelled and we have another couple who have some illness who haven't travelled, but I am not prepared to say who they are."

West Ham "will struggle" without Bowen

Bowen has racked up eight goals and one assist in just 12 Premier League starts this season, with the former Hull City star really proving his worth after being awarded a new long-term contract recently.

Journalist Brown, speaking to GiveMeSport this week, claimed that West Ham will struggle without Bowen and his presence going forward - calling the player's absence a "big deal" for Moyes.

"Yeah, I think Jarrod Bowen has already proved just how important he is to West Ham," said the reporter.

"West Ham are going to struggle to be as creative without him. He's a good finisher. He advances the ball up the pitch, his movement causes teams problems, and losing him is a big deal for West Ham. They lose a lot of cutting edge without him and they don't really have a whole lot of options in forward areas which makes his absence even harder to bear.

"I just think Bowen is a really good player who deserves all the plaudits he gets. He's moved up a division and thrived under David Moyes and he's becoming one of the best forwards in the Premier League. So I think any team would miss him when he's out."

Jarrod Bowen's style of play (via WhoScored) Likes to cross Counter attack threat Gets fouled often Does not dive into tackles

The attacker is a vital piece of the West Ham jigsaw and Moyes will want him back as soon as possible, especially considering the pressure surrounding his position right now.

As things stand, Moyes looks set to leave West Ham in 2024 and is very unlikely to be offered a new contract.